The Morning Briefing: What Color Is the Sky in Chris Christie's World?

In a normal presidential election cycle, the presence of peripheral primary candidates who have little support can be explained. Some want to elevate their profile in the party. Others are hoping for a job in the next administration, should their party’s nominee prevail.

Spoiler alert: the 2024 presidential election cycle is not normal.

Donald Trump is sitting on a 700,000-point lead in the Republican primary, and it looks like no one else in the field can catch him. Yeah, it’s early, and many still think that Ron DeSantis can make up the ground, despite the fact that his campaign has been sputtering. Polls are mostly garbage, so it could happen.

If Trump does secure the nomination, he’s not going to be looking at his primary opponents for a running mate or future cabinet positions. Most of them have been trying to get traction by badmouthing Trump whenever they can get in front of a camera. I don’t know if you’re all aware of this, but Trump doesn’t take kindly to people who are disloyal to him.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has really been trying to stand out as one of the Trump hater candidates. Christie’s presence in the race is mystifying. He is long past his relevance “sell by” date with almost any Republican constituency. There are apparently just enough old, northeastern squishes around to make him hit the 1% polling threshold and qualify for the first debate.

That “success” has apparently gone to his head.

This is from Anthony:

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie argued that Republicans who don’t make the debate stage should drop out of the 2024 race. Christie declared that “It’s time to go” for the candidates who “haven’t made the debate stage” at the first GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee. So far, eight candidates in the crowded GOP field have met the Republican National Committee’s criteria to participate in debates. Those candidates are Christie, former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Under Christie’s suggestion, GOP presidential candidates such as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Larry Elder, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, and former congressman Will Hurd of Texas, should drop out.

Gov. Has-Been certainly is feeling full of himself after barely eking onto the debate stage, isn’t he?

As I wrote in Wednesday’s Briefing, I think that RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made it too easy to qualify for these debates. Christie does have a point about candidates needing to drop out of this race, he just doesn’t realize that he is one of them. He offers nothing whatsoever to people who are worried about the demise of the Republic.

When Christie first came to national prominence as governor, he offered up the occasional sound bite that conservatives liked. He had a habit of rejecting the premises of biased questions from reporters. He’s a northeastern Republican though, which essentially means that he’s a Democrat from 1975. Conservatives quickly realized that Christie was a squish. By the time he left office, he didn’t have many fans on the Right.

Christie hasn’t meant anything to movement conservatives or even mainstream Republicans in a very long time. In fact, his only recent claim to fame was suggesting to then-President Trump that he should appoint Christopher Wray as FBI Director.

How’s that been working out for Republicans?

Christie needs to take is undeserved arrogance and get back to the buffet in New Jersey.

It would be very entertaining to watch Trump go off on him in a debate though.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

There was a lot of good feedback this week — let’s get to it!

This is from David:

Hi Kruiser,

I read with interest the criticisms of Sine Qua Non Sequitor (a tag for which you deserve a Pulitzer) and Everything Isn’t Awful. Tell them to suck an egg, if I can quote Steve Martin. Don’t change a thing. I like the content of all those things and sandwiching your own commentary, as you said, a light note then a cute video to help us get through the weighty stuff in the middle. And like you I do love cats as much as I love dogs, so keep the cute kittens coming!

Thanks for the vote of confidence, David. By the way, Sine Qua Non Sequitur wasn’t my idea, it was one of our esteemed reader’s. I can’t remember who though, so if whoever did think of it is reading this, please remind me.

I do love dogs too. In fact, my cat that just died was the only one I’ve ever had after a lifetime of having dogs. Those kittens are just so photogenic though.

Fellow Tucsonan Robert writes:

I’m about 30 days from my 87th birthday, so I’m probably not part of a demographic that you’re writing for, but I enjoy reading you every morning as I eat my breakfast here in Tucson.

Usually, I don’t “get” your first paragraph, but that’s my problem, not yours. It’s short and I move on to the rest of your article. The fact that you agree with me most of the time makes you easy to read. I nearly always open at least one of the links you list, and I like the art, animals, and funny stuff at the end.

So, you don’t need to change anything for me and I forgive you when you disagree with me.

Thanks for your efforts.

The thing about the second line is that there is nothing to get. It is intentionally nonsensical. Just like me. Oh, the demographic I’m writing for is patriotic conservatives who are sick of leftist nonsense in the media, no upper age limit here. Thanks for reading!

Devoted reader Momster Mom says:

Oh, dear Kruiser.

Please, please, PUH-LEEZ do not make any changes to either the “Sine Qua Non-sequiturs” nor “Everything Isn’t Awful.” I think “Private Citizen” is a bigger curmudgeon than you! I eagerly look forward to these each day! A bright start every time.

Ten years ago I moved south and did not realize that it was the macaroni and cheese capital of the universe! Mac and cheese with every type of cheese and every type of additional ingredient one can imagine. Not only that…but deep fried Mac and cheese balls, macaroni and cheese pizza (!), and fried Mac and cheese pucks on top of a hamburger…in a BUN!!!

Thanks for being you,

I appreciate that, and I really like the way you got lost in Mac and Cheese Land there.

There were a lot more like the above emails, but you get the idea. The complaints were duly noted and summarily dismissed by other readers.

And now onto the cooking tips portion of the Mailbag. This is from Mark:

Dear Kruiser,

Read you daily, love your stuff.

You have shared some great ideas for spices and such in the past, (e.g. Tajin).

If you are not familiar with Sofrito, you may want to give it a try. It is apparently a Caribbean tomato based sauce with onions, peppers, etc.. Very tasty.

If I have a recipe calling for a small amount of tomato sauce, I use Sofrito instead.

Goya makes a good version of this product, YMMV. Also I think their Extra Virgin Olive Oil is one of the best on the market.

Keep up the good work.

Maybe the Briefing needs an occasional recipe exchange/cooking tips section. I am not familiar with Sofrito but, upon your recommendation, will be giving it a try.

We will finish with this from Cathy in Ohio:

The longer I read your Top o’ the Briefing, the more I think we should host a party where Zeldina, Pietro, Delwyn, et. al. provide the drinks, appetizers, and entertainment. A block party. In an exceedingly progressive neighborhood. It would be delicious.

Carry on!!

We have assembled quite an eclectic Sine Qua Non Sequitur guest list the last couple of years, haven’t we? You’re right, it has to be done in a blue neighborhood. Spam fricassee for everyone!

Thank you to everyone who wrote in this week!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Me, walking home from my old corner bar.

Her son is still learning.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ROBSel1YSg — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 10, 2023

