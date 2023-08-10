Branch COVIDian Sam Harris Humiliates Himself, Promotes Forced Vaccination

I am ashamed to acknowledge that, as a teenager, I read “Letter to a Christian Nation” — an anti-religion treatise on the virtues of atheism — and found myself impressed with Sam Harris’ intellectual prowess. How naïve I was, as we all were at that age.

Appearing on the podcast “Impact Theory,” this is what the esteemed Sam Harris had to say about vaccine mandates:

Dial up the deadliness of the pathogen, you know, give us something like, you know, airborne ebola that incubates for a month, you know, you don’t know you have it, and you walk around spreading it, and it’s got, you know, a 75% fatality rate, and it’s mostly killing kids, no one gets to make that choice [not to get vaccinated] anymore. I mean, then, literally, the cops come in and vaccinate you.

And I would say this: all of us would agree to that the moment, again, turn up the lethality on the pathogen, you turn up the effectiveness of the vaccine, you turn down the risk of the vaccine… Then you just have to be completely crazy to be worried about being vaccinated… Then we just don’t tolerate a diversity of opinion because the stakes are too high.

Of course, COVID doesn’t and never did have a 75% fatality rate or anything close, it doesn’t primarily impact children, it doesn’t have a month-long incubation period, and it’s nothing remotely like ebola.

Harris has done this routine before, which goes along the lines of “imagine if COVID was entirely different than what it actually was, and it killed everyone it encountered, and the vaccine was entirely different than it actually was, meaning that it actually worked — then vaccine mandates would definitely be morally justified. Checkmate.”

And if unicorns gay-married each other, then all of the leprechauns in the land would cheer and the Easter Bunny would be the best man. It’s so incredibly dumb, yet it’s surely catnip for Zero COVID cult people, who will nod along in bovine agreement at the awesome power of Sam Harris’ mind, he who understands the merits of totalitarian Public Health™ policy like no one else can.

If people like Sam Harris were ever permitted free rein as the governing authorities, we would almost surely have literal door-to-door forced injections of whatever new product Pfizer has managed to sell to the government at a premium.

This is the kind of dystopian hell just on the other side of the Constitutional wall, waiting for an in, praying for a deadlier virus to come along so their needle-rape fantasies finally have the justification they need to come true.