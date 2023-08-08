TikTok Lunatic Rents Out Entire Theater to Screen 'Barbie' With Her 'Zero COVID' Comrades

I have previously documented the sad and fascinating, in equal measure, mostly online Zero COVID cult of Twitter addict fanatics who find 2020-style lockdowns and forced masking exquisite and now refuse to ever resume a pre-COVID lifestyle.

Related: Can We Arrest Fauci Now?

Imagine how much fun this individual below, one such Zero COVID cult member who apparently adores “Barbie” enough (even though, in her estimation, it espouses “white feminism”) to make an exception to her self-isolation policy, would be at a party — assuming, of course, that she could be enticed to crawl out of her isolation hole for an evening.

This woman is venturing out of her house for the first time in 3 years so she can go see Barbie, right in middle of a deadly pandemic! So brave pic.twitter.com/6Rlkzjprcq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 8, 2023

To summarize what this lunatic did, as detailed in her TikTok production, she:

Rented out an entire movie theater (in the morning, before anyone else is allowed in the building so that, in her words, the building can clear the air from the night before of all the unmasked MAGA Neanderthals that she surely wishes she could just lock in their homes and starve to death)

Invited 20 of her fellow Zero COVID cultists in the Pacific Northwest to come to her screening at an unnamed Portland theater (for a fee roughly three times the cost of a normal ticket, of course, which she says is only to recoup her costs of renting out an entire movie theater to cater to their neurotic fear of COVID)

Recruited ONE (a quantity which she is diligent to emphasize) compliant theater employee to participate in her charade. More than one would, in her mind, unnecessarily increase the risk of COVID transmission at her event

Banned concessions for her event, presumably because the theater-goers might want to eat or drink and therefore would have to take off their muzzle for a second — one second too long for this lady’s taste

Made sure the movie theater had updated its MERV air filters in the previous quarter

Required all attendees to wear an N95, KN94, or P100 (all “properly fitted,” she was careful to emphasize) mask AT ALL TIMES (“If I see a baggy mask, I’m gonna tell you to take it off and put on one that I hand you,” she cautions.)

Barred children (pretty much the entire demographic “Barbie” was made for) because, according to her, they can’t be counted on to comply with her brutal all-movie-long, no-exceptions masking policy

As a side note, this creature apparently isn’t sufficiently afraid of COVID to give up her Wendy’s drive-thru habit and total lack of exercise, or whatever has caused her to weigh approximately 400 pounds, morbid obesity being a major co-morbidity in COVID-19.