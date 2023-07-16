Can We Arrest Fauci Now?

In the wake of the recent discovery of newly disclosed documents by the House Select Subcommittee on the COVID Pandemic, a former State Department investigator insists there is evidence indicating that Dr. Anthony Fauci not only knew about the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan laboratory but also recognized the man-made nature of COVID.

It’s well known at this point that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were conducting gain-of-function research with funding originating from the National Institutes of Health. According to the redacted documents, on Feb. 1, 2020, Fauci wrote a letter acknowledging that while it was still possible that the virus could have evolved naturally, the viral sequence discovered in the coronavirus strain had “mutations in the virus that would have been most unusual to have evolved naturally in bats,” and that there was “suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted.”

They were concerned about the fact that upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCov, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted. The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan. Upon considerable discussion, some of the scientists felt more strongly about this possibility, but two others felt differently. They felt that it was entirely conceivable that this could have evolved naturally even though these mutations have never been seen in a bat virus before.

This is significant, considering Fauci spent years insisting that COVID was created in nature. He also played a role in undermining the reputations of those who argued that the virus was man-made and leaked from the Wuhan lab.

“He absolutely knew what was going on,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) told Newsmax. “As a matter of fact, several scientists were discussing this and agreeing with each other that it made no sense that it came from a natural selection process.”

McCormick added that, to him, the “strangest thing of all is that the more data they got,” the evidence pointed to the lab leak theory — but Fauci and others insisted that it came from nature.

“Then they destroyed records, witnesses disappeared, and yet they want to pretend like it came from nature,” McCormick said. “The more we studied, the less evidence we had that it came from nature.”

Fauci was anointed a national hero during the pandemic, but in reality, he was the villain.