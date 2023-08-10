Make America Free Again

America is the land of the free and home of the brave. We are — despite what some may say — the best country on the face of the planet. No country comes close to us. What separates the U.S. from the rest of the world? Freedom. It is our rights, our Constitution, and our sovereignty that make us irreplaceable.

However, that freedom is dwindling. It is being attacked by some in our government who yearn to see all of us in chains, starving, and with distraught looks on our faces.

Ronald Reagan said it best: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well-fought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”

It’s insulting to those who came before us who gave their all to protect this beautiful country to see what has become of it. Today, one side of the political system thinks they know what’s best for us. They think they’re our doctors, therapists, and teachers. They want to indoctrinate our children. They want to rig our elections. They want to silence presidential candidates. They want to take away your guns.

Is this the America our founding fathers vaticinated when they drafted the bill of Rights and when they unveiled the Constitution? Absolutely not. The path we are heading down is a dark one, and I’m afraid it will take all of us to save this country.

Look at everything that’s happening today. We have high inflation — the highest since Jimmy Carter. Gas prices are through the roof. Russia is in a war with Ukraine. Societal ideology has reached an all-time high in ridiculousness, and President Joe Biden remains unscathed despite investigations indicating he participated in his son’s corrupt foreign business dealings.

This all comes as the party in charge uses everything at its disposal to imprison a political opponent. That party, which is against the death penalty, even wants to use it on former President Donald Trump. They want to take away his freedom so they can come after your freedom. It may sound cliché, but it’s true. If they can go after a former president, imagine what they can do to you.

We must make America free again. It is in our best interests to do so. You may be asking, “how do we do that?” Well, the answer is quite simple: evict Joe Biden. The 2024 election is right around the corner. Let’s deliver a message to the Biden administration and to those individuals who want to transform America into a communist country that we, the American people, will not tolerate their efforts to transform this beautiful country. Freedom was never just given to us, it was fought for. One of the best ways that we can honor our veterans is by fighting to preserve freedom. They died for this country, and now it’s up to us to preserve their efforts. Let’s keep America free.