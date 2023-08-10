The American Academy of Pediatrics' Review of ‘Gender Affirming Care’ Is Just a Ruse

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the top pediatric professional association in the country, has ordered a “systematic review of evidence” for so-called “gender-affirming care” for children experiencing gender dysphoria.

While this may sound like a victory for those who have spoken against children being allowed to permanently mutilate their bodies, I see a lot of smoke and mirrors.

On the surface, it appears that AAP is going to take an objective look at the evidence for and against puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, double mastectomies, phalloplasties, vaginoplasties, etc. In fact, The Daily Wire suggested the news is a “victory for those who have long called for such a review.” But I’m not convinced.

As we’ve covered here at PJ Media before, there is no evidence of any benefit to transition kids who claim to be the opposite gender. A study conducted by the UK nonprofit organization Sex Matters found that the alleged benefits of “gender-affirming care” are “no greater than a placebo effect.”

A Swedish study on “gender-affirming care” similarly indicated that cosmetic “transition” does not reduce the likelihood of suicide. The two widely cited studies that claim tremendous benefits to transitioning children are deeply flawed and systematically excluded the experiences of participants who dropped out of the studies over time, creating a bias in favor of participants who reported positive experiences.

Frankly, the evidence against transitioning children and the precedent for ending the practice is overwhelming. Yet the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has been pushing doctors and patients to pursue the “gender affirmation” model despite the lack of benefits and the opposition from pediatricians.

In July of last year, England’s only transgender clinic closed due to concerns that doctors were performing surgeries without considering children’s mental health. Several other European countries, including Sweden, Finland, and France, have all dialed back on pushing transgender “treatments” for children because they have begun to recognize the harm it does to kids.

Current AAP guidelines approve of “gender-affirming care,” including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even top and bottom surgeries for some young patients. The AAP also falsely claims that puberty blockers are reversible.

The AAP’s press release hints that the review is just a ruse. For starters, it affirmed its existing policy on “gender-affirming care,” which tells you that it isn’t concerned enough about the existing evidence to even entertain the possibility that its policy is wrong.

But what is really revealing is what it claims prompted the “review.”

“The decision to authorize a systematic review reflects the board’s concerns about restrictions to access to health care with bans on gender-affirming care in more than 20 states,” the release said. “The AAP opposes any laws or regulations that discriminate against transgender and gender-diverse individuals, or that interfere in the doctor-patient relationship.”

In other words, the AAP opposes bans on “gender-affirming” care for minors. This doesn’t sound like an organization that is about to admit it is wrong. Instead, we’re likely to see the review present one-sided evidence affirming its current position, which will embolden the transgender cult and potentially put pressure on states that have banned or are considering bans, as well as politicians who are trying to protect children.

The AAP isn’t going to review its policies; it’s going to double down on them.