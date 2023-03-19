America Must Shut Down the Transgender Industry

I’ve never been shy when it comes to speaking my mind about transgenderism. There’s no doubt in my mind that it is a radical ideology and a cult. Unfortunately, it has gained mainstream acceptance in just a few short years.

Radical leftists have been instrumental in shaming and coercing the public into supporting the transgender movement. They use tactics such as bullying, intimidation, and character assassination to silence dissenting voices and create a narrative that portrays transgenderism as a noble cause that saves lives rather than a cancer that threatens to destroy society. This has resulted in a powerful social pressure to conform to the demands of the transgender movement, even when they conflict with traditional values and common sense.

But another factor contributing to the mainstreaming of transgenderism is the huge monetary incentive for the medical community to legitimize it. The transgender industry has become a big business, with doctors, therapists, and pharmaceutical companies all standing to profit from promoting and performing gender reassignment procedures — particularly on children. As a result, the medical community has been quick to adopt a pro-transgender stance, often without fully considering the long-term consequences of its actions.

Two Richmond-area physicians, a neurologist and a pediatrician, spoke with Breitbart News about this, and it’s disturbing.

There has been growing concern among European nations about the safety and efficacy of so-called gender-affirming treatments for children experiencing gender dysphoria. In contrast, in the United States, money has corrupted the medical community, which pushes medically unnecessary and dangerous puberty blockers and surgeries on vulnerable children.

“If you’re running a gender dysphoria clinic in the U.K. or France, you’re not going to be getting paid $5,000 for each surgery,” the neurologist explained to Breitbart News. “The fact that the model is different is why the Europeans are able to be honest about the situation.”

This is not meant to suggest that Europe’s socialized healthcare system is better. It only acknowledges why the American system has become corrupted. “When you talk about some of these invasive surgeries, you have to be careful to acknowledge that there are entities making a lot of money on the surgery,” the neurologist added.

The pediatrician noted that despite the fact that professional medical associations like the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) are pushing doctors and patients to pursue the “gender affirmation” model, “it’s not overwhelmingly accepted among the rank and file,” according to the pediatrician. “Most pediatricians are very uncomfortable that children are not mature enough at 12, 13, 14 [years old] to make decisions to pursue body-altering treatments.”

The radical left has long pushed its agenda by claiming there is a consensus in support of their position. How many times have we heard them claim that economists agree their policies work, that women all support abortion, or that scientists agree that man-made climate change is real? To that point, last year, Assistant Secretary of Health Richard “Rachel” Levine claimed in an interview with NPR that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents.

“There is no argument among medical professionals — pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. — about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” he claimed.

The left likes to claim that there is consensus on a particular issue in order to stifle debate. Despite the potential for underlying mental health issues contributing to gender dysphoria, they appear indifferent to the harm caused by subjecting young individuals to irreversible and dangerous procedures that negatively impact their well-being. That’s why the transgender industry must be shut down and destroyed.