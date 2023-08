It’s the triumphant return of “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

What are we returning from, you ask? From Monday, if you must know.

It seems like kind of a big deal, taking Thursdays off in August, where there are three entire workdays in between shows. So on Friday afternoon, we’re back, baby.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?