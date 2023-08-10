The Atlanta DA Who Is Expected to Indict Trump Responds to the Former President's Attacks

A Georgia prosecutor who is expected to indict Donald Trump over the former president’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has come out swinging against Trump’s campaign, which has claimed that she is too “incompetent,” “tainted,” and “corrupt” to pursue the case.

In an email obtained by The Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Wednesday, Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis blasted a TV advertisement alleging she was politically biased and unprofessional, calling the advertisement “derogatory and false.”

“It is my understanding that an ad was put in the Atlanta market to run between today 8/9 and 8/13 that will have derogatory and false information about me as the District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit,” Willis said in a letter addressed to staffers in her office. “You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks, or months.”

“We have a job to do. In this office, we prosecute based on the facts and the law. The law is non-partisan. You should feel no need to defend me. I shared with this office at last Friday’s meeting 1/1000th of the negative or derogatory comments I receive,” Willis added.

The commercial from the Trump campaign highlights reports that during Willis’ first year in office, Atlanta saw a 60% spike in murders. It also argued that the Fulton County DA “got caught hiding a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting,” referring to a former client of hers who had connections to a racketeering case against rapper Young Thug.

“This is not her character, this is not who she is,” YSL Mondo, who cofounded the Young Stoner Life record label with Young Thug, told Rolling Stone in January. “I done [sic] had auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks with her. I know this not [sic] her character. This is what made me start looking at [the YSL case] like I know it’s bigger than just her. It’s politics behind this s—. It’s other people that’s behind her pulling strings.”

On Tuesday, during a rally in New Hampshire, Trump unleashed a series of attacks against Willis and accused her of being “Biden’s new lackey.”

“There’s a young woman, a young racist, in Atlanta, and they say, I guess, they say she was after a certain gang, she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member. This is a person who wants to indict me,” he said.