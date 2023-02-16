Fulton County's Trump Grand Jury Probe Was a Waste of Time and Money

On Thursday, a Judge in Fulton, County, Ga., released portions of a grand jury’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“The Grand Jury was impaneled to investigate a specific issue: the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 presidential elections in the State of Georgia,” reads the report.

District Attorney Fani Willis convened the grand jury, which met for eight months and interviewed 75 witnesses, including Gov. Brian Kemp, (R-Ga.), Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani. The grand jury didn’t even bother to call Donald Trump himself as a witness.

It’s unclear whether Willis thought she had the goods on Trump and could bring him down or whether she called for a grand jury to bring attention to herself and even position herself for higher office.

It all smacks of the narrative of “the walls are closing in on Trump” that we’ve heard for years. The trouble is that the grand jury’s findings were a bit of a nothing-burger.

The grand jury had a tall order on its hands, and Willis tasked it with looking for evidence to charge a litany of crimes, including criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office, and involvement in violence or threats related to election administration.

Instead of closing in the walls on Trump, his administration, or even Georgia Republicans, what the grand jury brought us was something like, “we think there might have been some perjury.” Not exactly a barn-burning investigation.

The special grand jury in Georgia is pretty much a dud. They went in looking at (1) Criminal solicitation to commit election fraud; (2) Making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies; (3) Conspiracy; (4) Racketeering; (5) Violation of oath of office; and… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 16, 2023

(6) Involvement in violence or threats related to election administration. What they come away with is recommending possibly four indictments for perjury. That’s it. And Trump didn’t participate with the grand jury, so he can’t be one of the four people. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 16, 2023

A grand jury and its alternates met for eight months, called dozens of witnesses, and exhausted taxpayer resources at the behest of a grandstanding district attorney. There’s no telling how much this investigation cost the taxpayers of Fulton County, but it’s painfully obvious that it was a waste of money.

Granted, the Fulton County Trump investigation wasn’t the immense dog-and-pony show that the January 6 Committee was, even though it had largely the same goal of bringing down or besmirching Donald Trump. The potential for perjury indictments also means that the Fulton County investigation may have more to show for it than the January 6 Committee — and more to offer than just putting Fani Willis’ name in the headlines.

None of that means that Fulton County taxpayers’ money was well spent, and it doesn’t relieve Willis of the responsibility to account to the citizens of Georgia’s most populous county how she spent their money. She really should explain herself.

