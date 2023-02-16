BREAKING: Grand Jury Report Recommends Perjury Charges for Witnesses in Trump Probe

Portions of the report from a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury report have been released, and there’s one big bombshell among the few pages that the court has made public.

According to the grand jury’s report, it determined “by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 election that could result in overturning that election.”

The grand jury believes that some of the witnesses it called may have committed perjury and recommends that District Attorney Fani Willis pursue charges against those witnesses.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

The pages that Judge Robert McBurney released do not specify which witnesses the grand jury believes committed perjury.

“They interviewed 75 witnesses, including top state officials, former White House aides and several of Trump’s closest advisers,” reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But jurors did not seek testimony from the probe’s central figure: Trump himself, according to his Georgia attorneys.”

“In an order issued earlier this week, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he would release the report’s introduction, conclusion and a segment in which grand jurors outlined their concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony,” the AJC report continues. “But McBurney said the panel’s recommendations on who should be charged with state crimes would remain under seal until Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis makes a decision about indictments.”

Willis convened the grand jury in May of last year to determine whether Trump violated Georgia’s election laws when he tried to convince Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others to tip the 2020 election in Trump’s favor. She ran into some snags when McBurney blocked her attempt to subpoena then-State Sen. Burt Jones, despite the fact that she actively campaigned for Jones’ Democratic opponent for lieutenant governor. Jones wound up winning his election and is currently serving as lieutenant governor.

“The Grand Jury was impaneled to investigate a specific issue: the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 presidential elections in the State of Georgia,” reads the report.

This is a developing story, and more information could be forthcoming.