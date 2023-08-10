Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #83: Media Bias and Everything Is Racist

By Stephen Kruiser 11:27 PM on August 10, 2023
(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)

Again, these were not the topics that we had originally planned for this episode. Unlike last week, however, we didn’t forget, we simply went in another direction. A brief aside about baseball led us down a new path.

via GIPHY

We went from that to talking about liberals and racism and media bias. It all came together well. Trust me.

Teaser: Producer Jim said he was cracking up at both of our choices for “The Thing That Didn’t Suck” this week.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
