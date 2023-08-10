Pro-Lifers Indicted by Biden Admin May Face up to 11 Years Jail

Dozens of violent pro-abortion activists who attacked crisis pregnancy centers faced no consequences, but pro-lifers charged by the Biden administration could face up to 11 years of jail time. As always, the Biden administration is targeting the wrong “problem.”

Americans peacefully protesting abortion and waiting to counsel women willing to listen outside abortion clinics have been charged by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ), LifeNews reported on August 9. For instance, last year, pro-life atheist Herb Geraghty was indicted for supposed violations of the FACE (Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances) Act. Since then, 11 other peaceful pro-life protesters have been charged with FACE Act violations for an alleged “blockade” of a Mount Juliet, Tenn., abortion clinic in 2021.

A federal indictment alleges that the pro-life defendants “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” and patients from receiving abortion services and violated the FACE Act by “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient”…Attorneys for the defendants argued in a motion to dismiss that post Dobbs v. Jackson-the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade- there is no federally protected right to abortion. Judge Kollar-Kotelly denied the motion… Handy and the other defendants have insisted that their intention was not to deny rights but to prevent federal crimes from taking place, most notably instances of infanticide and partial birth abortion which are prohibited under the Born Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act.

At least one of the individuals charged for peacefully protesting at the clinic could be looking at 11 years in jail, three years of supervised release, and up to $350,000 in fines. Another target of the Feds is Eva Edl, “who is a German survivor of a communist prisoner-of-war concentration camp during World War II” and a human rights advocate, LifeNews reported.

The defendants had reason to believe these crimes were taking place based on undercover footage of an abortionist filmed in 2012…Further evidence of Santangelo’s crimes against born alive infants surfaced in March of 2022 when Handy and her colleague Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of PAAU, recovered a box labeled “medical waste” outside Washington Surgi-Center containing the remains of 115 abortion victims including 5 post viability babies. Three of the five appeared to be victims of federal crimes.

The FACE Act hasn’t been much used against pro-lifers since its 1994 inception, but under Biden, at least 22 peaceful pro-lifers were indicted by the DOJ under FACE in 2022 alone.

Terrisa Bukovinac, the founder of liberal pro-life group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), claimed uneven application of the law.

“In addition to prohibiting blocking access to abortion centers, the FACE Act includes similar protections for churches and pro-life pregnancy centers. Since the enactment of the FACE Act in 1994, 126 pro-life activists have been charged under the law as opposed to fewer than 3 pro-abortion advocates,” she said, noting that Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) has called for repealing FACE because of this unequal application.

“This is despite the more than 70 instances of violence committed against churches and pregnancy centers—including firebombings since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade,” Bukovinac added.

LifeNews reported that the government accused the pro-life advocates of “a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” abortion services and a FACE violation of “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient.” The event was mostly singing and praying from pro-lifers doing a peaceful sit-in. It “was so lawful and peaceful that local police let them go after minor misdemeanor charges,” LifeNews added.

But not the Biden administration. The weaponized DOJ continues its biased persecution of pro-life advocates.