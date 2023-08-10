Katie Hobbs Requested That Twitter Censor Critics of Tweet Comparing Trump Supporters to Nazis

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs reportedly requested that Twitter censor critics of her tweet comparing Trump supporters to Nazis. Isn’t she so inclusive?

In August 2017, Hobbs, then a state senator, attacked Trump in a post, in which she compared the former president’s base to modern-day Nazis.

“[Trump] has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-Nazi base than being [president] for all Americans,” Hobbs wrote on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

Hobbs received backlash over her tweet, which she did not take too lightly. The tweet had critics asking questions whether Hobbs would be impartial when administering the 2020 election, considering she had been secretary of state at the time.

According to emails obtained by Fox News from the conservative organization Arizona Capitol Oversight, Hobbs directly tried to get Twitter to censor the criticism against her — kind of what the Nazis used to do back then.

On Nov. 13, 2020, as reported by Fox News, Hobbs emailed the social media platform using her office email and asked the support team to do something about the critics. Twitter then asked Hobbs for more information and to provide examples for her request, which, of course, she was unable to provide.

Hobbs turned to the “I’m being harassed” argument, telling the social media platform that, in fact, she was being harassed by “alt-right” critics.

“I am not sure I can provide the information you are asking for because I reported and then blocked multiple users at the same time,” Hobbs wrote using her official resources as secretary of state. “The alt-right got a hold of a 3-year-old tweet on my account and have been sending harassing, abusive, and threatening tweets and direct messages for the last 2 days.”

Arizona Capitol’s Brian Anderson issued a scathing rebuke of Hobbs’ actions, arguing that she had “abused her position of power in government” by reaching out to a social media company to censor speech she did not agree with.

“These emails leave no doubt that Katie Hobbs abused her position of power in government. She violated the First Amendment rights of people across Arizona in order to suppress valid criticism and prop up her 2022 gubernatorial campaign,” Anderson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It’s imperative that further investigations be initiated to shine a light on just how far Hobbs’s unconstitutional censorship campaign went — and whether it continues today.”

It’s interesting how Hobbs accused Trump supporters of being Nazis when she was resembling the actions of one.