UFC President Dana White Spoke to Colosseum Officials About Zuck-Musk Fight

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, stated that he has spoken with Italy’s minister of culture concerning the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg mixed martial arts bout being held in the Colosseum in the city of Rome, informing them that such an event at the venue could pull in a billion dollars in revenue.

When the news first broke about the fight between these two titans of social media, I was skeptical that such a thing would ever actually happen. But I have to say, having seen both gentlemen training and witnessing their back-and-forth online, I think we have a good chance of seeing this become a reality. I never thought this would be a real thing, but here we go.

According to The Blaze, White made an appearance on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, where he revealed that he spoke with Italian officials about how beneficial holding the fight between Zuck and Musk would be for the city and the country. Even though an earlier report from the slightly sleazy folks over at TMZ previously noted that there was “no formal contact” between the Italian government and Dana White, some sort of conversation happened.

In his chat with Tyson, White stated that he “actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen.”

“We’re talking,” he clarified.

“Think about how big that fight is — two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f**king world are gonna fight on the biggest stage ever,” White said. “Who the f**k doesn’t wanna see that fight? … That’s the kind of fight your f**king grandmother would watch,” the UFC president gushed.

The guy certainly has a deep affinity for f-bombs, doesn’t he? It seems he’s a connoisseur of cussing, using profanity the way Rembrandt employed the use of a paintbrush. The remarks from the fight promoter come just a few days after Musk reported that he might need to get surgery on his back and neck before he competes in a bout.

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week,” Musk wrote on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

This is not new. Musk stated back in 2022 he had some injured discs in his back from, and I’m not making this up, doing battle with a sumo wrestler. Not even fiction writers can come up with this kind of material.

“Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion,” Musk said of the incident. And, believe it or not, there’s a photo of this battle.

Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

As rumors began to swirl about a great retreat by the Twitter/X owner, the UFC president seemed to squash those rumors during a recent press conference at a Power Slap event, one of White’s more curious combat promotions: “Is Elon ducking?” White asked in confirmation of a reporter’s question. “No. You’re talking about two of the richest, most powerful guys in the world. You’re talking about a couple of eccentric billionaires,” he explained.

Dana White says he spoke to Elon Musk yesterday and he was with Mark Zuckerberg two day ago. Asked about a date for their fight: I'm working on it pic.twitter.com/kZGL52ItiI — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 10, 2023

This is absolutely insane. But not the bad insane like men who think they can magically transform themselves into women. No, this is good insane. It’s entertainment, which is what we need more of in these dark days. I’m not joking. We need quality sport and entertainment as a good distraction from the awfulness we see daily on our social media feeds. Plus, it’s guaranteed to be hilarious, and who doesn’t like to laugh?