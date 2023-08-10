'In My Daddy's Belly': LGBTQ+++™ Propaganda Book Teaches Children That Men Give Birth

No literary genre is more disturbing than the newly created LGBTQ+++™ propaganda targeted explicitly at children. The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers’ union in the United States, recommended a ditty called “Gender Queer” for its summer reading list earlier this year. I reported on that for PJ Media in July.

Back in May, I covered the prevalence of a “children’s book” in public schools featuring truly unreal, graphic depictions of hardcore sex acts, most of them celebrating gender non-conformity.

I got the book "Let's Talk About It," so you don't have to. A Thread This book Is available in K-12 libraries. It includes graphic depictions of sex acts, dozens of images of "women" with penises and "men" with vaginas, and teaches that STDs are no big deal. 1/ pic.twitter.com/PjIvMQTIIu — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) May 20, 2023

The reason, obviously, that cults — and have no doubt that the LGBTQ+++™ “community” is a cult — target children is that they can be made to believe almost anything. They come into the world largely blank slates, and if they can be captured early enough in their development by ideologues with an agenda, then reversing the worldview instilled into them later in life becomes a monumental task.

Now, in that vein, we have a book espousing the virtues of male birth, titled “In My Daddy’s Belly: The Miracle of Male Birth,” from a high-profile transgender activist called Logan Brown.

Lord, come quickly 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b6hLsH0GOZ — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) August 9, 2023

The publisher, Bigger Picture Books, which is explicitly dedicated to producing Social Justice™ bilge, describes the literature this way (emphasis added):

This true-life inspired children’s book follows the excitement and joy that two Dads have for their anticipated arrival of their new baby. Written in a way that is accessible to children of all ages and easy to understand understand [sic], it gives some basic facts about transgender Dads giving birth and celebrates the miracle of life with colourful, bold illustrations and a wholesome story with the message that it doesn’t matter what your family looks like, as long as you are loved.

Brown previously rose to Social Justice™ stardom when she graced the cover of British Glamour Magazine. “I’m a pregnant trans man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I am literally living proof,” reads the subtitle, filed under the “EMPOWERMENT” section of the publication.

Introducing Logan Brown, GLAMOUR's June Pride cover star ❤️ “I'm a pregnant trans man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I'm living proof.” 🔗https://t.co/445NHyTcbH #Pride #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/6NNdgsmXIF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 1, 2023

If you squint, you can just make out what appear to be mastectomy scars in the article’s feature photo where Brown sits topless. These are the scars left behind following breast removal, either for legitimate medical purposes, such as in the case of breast cancer, or for aesthetic purposes, such as in the case of women who believe themselves to be men.

Other outlets have also reported that Brown has received a double mastectomy in her quest to become what she never can be. So she won’t be feeding her baby nutritious breast milk anytime soon because her mammary glands were surgically removed.

“I had to get to the point of being confident with who I am and being a pregnant man. I’ve started educating people on it. I realised I didn’t want the thought of having to get rid of the baby when it was happening inside my body; it was a really, really weird feeling,” Brown said in the interview, apparently implying that she initially had plans to abort her baby because it would have contradicted her delusion that she is, in fact, a woman.

So instead she turned her pregnancy as an alleged man into a marketing gimmick and massaged it into a major magazine cover story. Life gives you lemons, etc.

Super classy. And, of course, brave and stunning.