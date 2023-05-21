UNREAL Excerpts From Pornographic LGBTQ+++™ Teen Propaganda Book (NSFW)

Editor’s note: We usually don’t display graphic images like the ones you’ll see below, but in this case, we feel that it’s essential for parents to see exactly what school children are being exposed to. You’ve been warned.

If you slipped these images Fight Club-style into a PowerPoint presentation at work, you would probably get fired. At the very least, you’d spend a fun-filled afternoon in the HR Department and be made to attend some sort of training.

But they’re waiting for curious kids to check them out at schools across the United States — often unbeknownst to parents.

The deceptively sanitized, non-pornographic excerpts depicting fully clothed people posted on the Barnes and Noble page for Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human (A Graphic Novel) don’t do it justice.

Here’s what school kids really see when they dive into the book. Brace yourself.

First up, we have a depiction of a lady sporting a penis, a hairy man with breasts and a vagina standing spread-eagle for full genital exposure, and a paragraph reiterating standard gender ideology/biomedical orthodoxy such as “lots of people… medically change their bodies to have the traits that are right for them.”

And this is some of the more PG content in the whole book.

I got the book "Let's Talk About It," so you don't have to. A Thread This book Is available in K-12 libraries. It includes graphic depictions of sex acts, dozens of images of "women" with penises and "men" with vaginas, and teaches that STDs are no big deal. 1/ pic.twitter.com/PjIvMQTIIu — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) May 20, 2023

This section features full-on hardcore penetration (presumably of a cisgender man and woman, but who really knows) and a caption that reads, “the penis and vagina can fit together to make the ultimate baby-making machine.”

It, unbelievably, gets worse.

This section, which is even more graphic, zooms in on a man bent over with his anus exposed, with the caption, “and don’t forget – everybody’s got a butt!” followed by instructions on preparing the anus for penetration with lube and then inserting a butt plug.

Another section features a non-binary-looking humanoid with the caption, “there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some porn; it’s a fun sugary treat.” The book encourages children to “research kinks” on the internet to discover novel forms of sexual deviancy.

Multiple pages downplay the severity of contracting STDs, describing them as “no big deal.”

10/ Downplaying of STDs. "STIs aren't as big of a deal as people make them out to be." pic.twitter.com/7Qo160tUrQ — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) May 20, 2023

The book is reportedly available to minors at various school district libraries throughout the country, often shipping from vendors as part of thousand-book packages.

Via The Charlotte Observer:

The books [“Let’s Talk About It – The Teens Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human” and another LGBTQ+++™ propaganda production, “Sex Plus: Learning, Loving and Enjoying Your Body”] came in a bundle of 8,500 from Mackin, an external vendor, for the opening of the new campuses for the 2022-23 school year, Cannady said. The books were advertised as appropriate for grades 9-12 (students aged 14-17), she said. There was no indication of the level of content included in the book, Cannady said. Publishers of both books categorize them as being young adult nonfiction. “To further ensure student safety, the district has established a process to review all 8,500 books that might have special considerations,” Cannady said. Cannady told the Observer CMS is developing processes and procedures to prevent “this from happening again.”

Imagine being in the position to defend all of this lurid smut under the guise of “gender equity.” What sort of cognitive dissonance would such an individual have to overcome to believe that teaching kids how to lube their anuses up for butt plugs is actually just teaching Tolerance™ or Diversity™ or whatever?