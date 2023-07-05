Guess What Teachers Union Groomers Are Assigning as Summer Reading

America’s preeminent teachers union is now recommending that its members add Gender Queer – a treatise on the merits of transgenderism – to their summer reading list, presumably in order for any holdouts to fix their minds in time for next year’s new crop of bright-eyed children, ready to be groomed.

Via New York Post:

The National Education Association (NEA) on Monday recommended that teachers include the controversial book “Gender Queer” on their summer reading lists. The book was featured in the NEA’s “Great Summer Reads for Educators!” list that showcased 11 books. Among those books are “White Fragility,” a book that insists that White Americans use anger, shame and guilt to avoid taking responsibility for racial inequality. Other sections included “books to help you forget about work” and “books to celebrate or help you understand Junetheenth.” Under the “banned books” section, Gender Queer is recommended as a reading. “Gender Queer” has as courted major controversy among America parents for being in public school libraries throughout the US and has been challenged for its depictions and descriptions of oral sex as well as discussions on masturbation.

The reading list is posted to NEA’s website, which lauds Gender Queer for its controversial nature, implying that it contains some sort of important and verboten truth, censored as it is by MAGA terrorists: “Twilight used to be at the top of banned-book lists for its racy content. Today, those lists are much more likely to feature LGBTQ+ people or People of Color. Indeed, the top two books banned in 2022 were Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maira Kobabe, about identifying outside the gender binary, and All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson.”

The entire justification for reading the book offered in the list, in fact, pertains to its banned status in many school systems. In other words, the NEA is saying: “Lots of parents [domestic terrorists] hate our transgender propaganda aimed at their children, so we’re going to double down.”

“Banned Books: Celebrate the Freedom to Read!” declares the header in the article on the NEA site. The union also recommends, in the same section, White Fragility by the notorious anti-white race hustler Robin DiAngelo.

The teachers union has long been a champion of various Social Justice™ causes, including pandering to the transgender lobby. Per the National Education Association, “LGBTQ+ students are more likely to face bullying and harassment, leading to poor grades, higher dropout rates, and homelessness. Safe and affirming schools are a core element of student success.”