The Morning Briefing: Climate Commies Ruin Everything—Pizza Edition

Nice bit of pouncing on the one part I told everyone to not pay much attention to in yesterday’s Briefing. I thought that by now regular readers were aware of the fact that my writing is a never-ending mix of sarcasm, flippancy, and throwaway lines, with an occasional sprinkle of reductio ad absurdum. I also thought that the overwhelming amount of negative writing I’ve done about Merrick Garland in the last two years would have made it obvious that I really don’t think it would be better if he were on the Supreme Court. I have faith that my readers don’t have to have everything spelled out for them.

We all know that the green freak Climate Church nonsense is a big power and money grab. Well, by the Al Gore echelon, anyway. There are, however, many who buy all of the gloom and doom hype. I’ve met quite a few of them. One bumps into a lot of lefties in the places I’ve been living for the past few decades.

Every zealous cult needs its panicked foot soldiers.

The latest focus of carbon crazy hatred is one of the more bizarre ones yet. Matt wrote about the insanity:

You didn’t think they’d stop at gas stoves, did you? The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new regulations that would require pizzerias utilizing traditional baking methods, like wood and coal-fired ovens, to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 75%. “All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

Anytime a bureaucrat says “common-sense” and “justice” in the same sentence, you know that none of that is involved.

In a city with rats the size of ponies and crime rates that are surging, the climate change weirdos would have people believe that the aroma from the neighborhood pizza joint is the real problem. Imagine how mentally unbalanced you’d have to be to buy into that without question.

The true believers insist that they’re trying to save the planet. My question is, “For what?”

I’ve written before about my trip to Cancún for the 2010 United Nations Climate Change Conference. There was an expo there which showed the climate loons’ visions for the future. Most of it looked like a trip back to the 1800s. I kid you not, there was a “house” with a dirt floor, a washing board for laundry, and a “toilet” that was a hole dug into the dirt floor.

All of that and no decent pizza — it’s a bad Stephen King novel.

Like so many green initiatives, this puts an unnecessary financial burden on small businesses. The lefties have never met a small businessperson who they didn’t want to ruin financially. They’re still kicking themselves that they weren’t able to make every small business go belly up during COVID.

While that is happening, the pockets of the people who facilitate the transition to a green dystopia have their pockets lined more and more.

They’ll probably be the only people who can afford real toilets in the Green World of the Future.

