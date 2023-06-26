Portland Proud Boys Unmask Attackers at Pride Protest – And Well, Well, Well, What Have We Here?

It started with the peaceful protest of a “pride” drag show by a children’s theater group during the first-ever Pride Day in a small town near Portland, Ore. It could have ended there but for a brawl between the Proud Boys and the masked bunch who attempted to infiltrate the group on Saturday. The gauzy in-between of it all is being seized upon by politicos such as former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Eric Swalwell to make their political points. Even Elon Musk wanted to know what was going on. Naturally, because the media and Democrat narrative prevails, the Proud Boys are taking the brunt of the criticism. But the story is not quite so pat as that.

How it started. pic.twitter.com/JUvahLBxuN — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 26, 2023

Anyone who’s watched the street fighting between Proud Boys groups and Antifa knows that if Antifa “don’t start nuthin’, won’t be nuthin’.” But on Saturday in Oregon City, when a group of black-bloc outfitted young men attempted to join the street clothes-wearing, muscular Proud Boys, the infiltrators were chased — and beaten — out of the protest.

The profane clash went on for a few minutes, some of which was captured in this video, which got more than 8 million views on social media:

It was a day of fucking around…

…it was a day of finding out.@Johnnthelefty's Photo-Bomb-Nazis will NOT be allowed to mix into crowds & skew optics w/ their Hitler salutes in Southern Bloc. It was not a request.

Trying to push your way in doesn't work.

Brovo-Zulu, PB's. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3j9W0HM4jc — OMG_Like_Really (@OMG_Like_Really) June 25, 2023

The black-bloc group was told to “Get the f*** out of here” and “Be gone!” but then something more interesting happened. The Proud Boys unmasked the interlopers.

The interlopers were dressed as members of the so-called Patriot Front group, which sprang up recently, is identified as a racist organization, and is believed to have been infiltrated by the feds at a previous protest, as many memes suggest.

Patriot Front: White Supremacists, Feds, or Both President Biden says White Supremacy is our Nation's Greatest Threat. According to the ADL, Patriot Front is Responsible for 80% of White Supremacy Propaganda.https://t.co/tnFCQ038JL pic.twitter.com/GxZulxfJpF — @amuse (@amuse) June 25, 2023

If that’s true, it didn’t go very well for the masked racists. Listen as Proud Boys tells the “f*** racists” to get out.

I’m curious how the left tries to spin the Proud Boys (who they say are racists) beating up Patriot Front for being racist. pic.twitter.com/Df0MZA2N9J — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 25, 2023

Oddly, the now former congressional representative and crying January 6 Committee member, Adam Kinzinger, seemed ready to believe that the masked khaki pants-wearers were “feds,” according to some readers.

“These people (all blue checks) are celebrating a seemingly MAGA assault on federal officers,” Kinzinger tweeted. “Now i [sic] don’t know what this really is,” he said, “but take a gander at the comments of the ‘patriots’ who ‘love America.'”

I did not have Adam Kinzinger saying Patriot Front are feds on my 2023 bingo card lol pic.twitter.com/eq90qLr1cZ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 25, 2023

Naturally, Kinzinger, now a CNN talking head, missed the story. He seemed to elude the question about the feds being there and was more concerned that people on the right were happy they were unmasked. And who wouldn’t consider the possibility of the feds being there, after seeing what happened at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, with the feds and local police crawling all over the place and doing everything but stopping a riot?

Swalwell, on the other hand, thought it was just great that this was a clash between right-wingers. But is that true?

When they say Wagner Group fighting Russia’s military they thought hold my beer! — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 25, 2023

The Twitter user “OMG_Like_Really,” who posted the original video, believed Antifa was behind it and called out an infamous Rose City Antifa member known for being present at several of the group’s attacks, including the notorious ones against journalist Andy Ngo. I interviewed that Antifa member some time ago on my Adult in the Room podcast before I knew he was behind Ngo’s attack.

Elon Musk wanted to know, “Who were the unmasked individuals?”

Who were the unmasked individuals? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2023

New York Post reporter Miranda Devine thought it was important that the group was unmasked.

Ripping their masks off is crucial in all these situations. Feds, Nazis or Antifa. https://t.co/So1Zanmjmm — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 25, 2023

We’re not unmasking them in this story. There are still too many unanswered questions.

And, really, that wasn’t the original issue, was it? This was:

Let’s take a moment to remember what’s important here. The protest/flag wave yesterday wasn’t about Nazis, white supremacists, proud boys, or any fed informants. It was about pushing back against a culture that wants to take away children’s innocence. pic.twitter.com/wD7cQ28PPT — HoneyBadgerMom (@hunnybadgermom) June 25, 2023

The Proud Boys have supported several efforts to stop the sexualization of children by the Left. And if you know their background, it makes some sense.

The multi-ethnic Proud Boys came on the scene as a male empowerment group. They touted Western values, God, and country. They didn’t think much of the Left who denigrated men.

Antifa began targeting the group during its wave of protests before, during, and after the 2016 election. Proud Boys at the time were pro-Trump. In media and Democrat circles — the narrative-setters — it was the Proud Boys who were the “fascists.” Whenever there was a dust-up, Proud Boys were often the ones accused of starting and or escalating any violence.

They were told to stay out of Portland, an admonition that, for some reason, never was given to Antifa.

Proud Boys were at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest outside the Capitol. The group served as the eyes and ears of the feds watching the protest but they were rolled up by the DOJ and imprisoned for conspiracy to riot. Some say they were framed by the feds.

This brings us to Saturday. The Proud Boys are no angels, but they aren’t racists or any of the “ists” and “phobes” the Left labels people who don’t agree with them. But it brings up another question: why isn’t Antifa standing up for children?

This may help explain.