More Evidence Against Hunter Biden Is Coming

During a recent interview on NewsmaxTV, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, disclosed that he possesses further evidence concerning Hunter Biden, which will be made public soon. This revelation comes after whistleblower allegations against the Biden family broke last week.

Comer made the revelation while discussing recent denials by Attorney General Merrick Garland of the allegations made by two IRS whistleblowers, who said that the Department of Justice stymied the investigation of Hunter Biden.

Garland had claimed that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss had full authority to investigate Hunter Biden as he saw fit. But according to testimony from whistleblower Gary Shapley, an IRS agent, Weiss said he was not the deciding official on whether charges against Hunter Biden would be filed. Shapley testified that Weiss told agents he wanted to file charges against Hunter in Washington, D.C., but “the Biden-appointed D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves would not allow him to charge in his District.”

“He just stood up and lied to the American people. Merrick Garland has destroyed the reputation of the Justice cabinet. He has destroyed the reputation of justice in America. He needs to go,” Comer told Newsmax. “There’s no way he could defend the indefensible by saying that he has treated Democrats in the same manner that he has treated Republicans, specifically the way he treated the president of the United States’ son.”

Comer went on to say that more evidence is coming.

“Let me assure the American people … we have bank records that came in this week that we’re going through that we think are going to show more wires from more countries,” he said. “Remember, we just disclosed two countries thus far, we’ve disclosed China and Romania. There are still some more Chinese wires that we have yet to present to the American people.”

Comer concluded, “We are still producing results, every day, that shows this family, the President of the United States’ family, has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries all over the world… and they can’t explain why… they can’t explain what they did to produce that money.”

Last month, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released new evidence discovered during the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s involvement in influence peddling and shady business deals. These records exposed large sums of money received from foreign nationals that were concealed by a complex web of business entities set up by Biden family members.

On Sunday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested that the House GOP could initiate an impeachment inquiry against Attorney General Garland if Shapley’s allegations against him are confirmed.