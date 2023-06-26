Can We Move on From the Trump/Kennedy Unity Ticket Delusion?

As the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination, there has long been speculation as to whom Donald Trump might pick as his running mate. Early on, it was widely predicted that Trump would pick a woman, though obviously no decision has been made yet — and frankly, I wasn’t particularly impressed by the rumored shortlist.

Recently, I’ve noticed chatter on social media about a unity ticket between Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In fact, even a former Trump strategist has said he thought it would be a good idea.

“Somebody asked about Robert F. Kennedy and the great speech at Hillsdale, his opening speech and what did I think about his prospects. And I said, ‘Look, I’m a Kari Lake person, but if Kari Lake becomes governor, as she should if this court case, or if not, she runs for the Senate. If she’s not available to be Trump’s VP that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, an excellent choice for President Trump to consider.’ There was a standing ovation and this was a very hardcore MAGA war room posse crowd,” Bannon said on his podcast in April. “I think that that is a signal to the political elites in this country that something very different is going on. And I thought it was quite extraordinary. Robert Kennedy Jr. has huge support for the American populist movement.”

It’s a bonkers theory, and Bannon should know more than anyone that it will never happen.

Consider the names of those who are reportedly on Trump’s shortlist: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Kari Lake (R-Ariz.), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Aside from them all being women, they’re all loyal Trump supporters.

Considering how often Trump was betrayed during his first term, loyalty is actually quite important. While a vice president’s role in government is often scoffed at for being trivial, in the event of a closely divided Senate, a vice president actually can play a critical role in ensuring the president’s agenda passes Congress. What loyalty would Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat, have towards Trump and his agenda? Zero.

One issue in particular that clearly puts Trump and Kennedy at odds is the COVID-19 vaccines. Trump takes credit for the vaccines getting done in record time, and Kennedy has been a staunch opponent of the COVID vaccines, and vaccines in general, as he believes vaccines are linked to autism. Kennedy has even said that the COVID vaccines are the deadliest vaccines ever made, putting him strongly at odds with Trump on this issue.

While it has become clear that the COVID vaccines were grossly oversold and have been linked to increases in myocarditis and other side effects, Trump has repeatedly doubled down on the vaccines. Running mates may not agree on all issues, but that’s a big matzo ball to have coming between two candidates on the same ticket.

And frankly, why would any Republican want a Democrat as the vice president?

Even Kennedy has addressed the rumors of a potential unity ticket, dismissing it outright, saying that while he “agrees a lot with Trump” on various issues, “it would take a week” to list all the reasons he wouldn’t join a ticket with him.

So let’s put this silly fantasy to bed.