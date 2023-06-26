Hypocrisy, Democracy, and the Outrageous Assault on the FVD Party

We are living in downright bizarre times. A time when a group of mainstream, self-proclaimed ‘globalist’ parties in the Netherlands have the audacity to hold a meeting to discuss a possible ban on Forum for Democracy (FVD), the largest membership party in the country, led by Thierry Baudet.

For those unfamiliar, the FVD is a nationalist-populist party in the Netherlands. They’re an outspoken critic of the establishment and a voice for those who feel increasingly disillusioned by mainstream narratives. Yet they’re under threat of being silenced.

The irony of this situation is so palpable it’s almost laughable. The very same parties accusing FVD of undermining democracy are themselves orchestrating a move that can only be described as a direct assault on democratic principles.

The FVD is accused of being “undemocratic.” Yet the FVD has been nothing but a stalwart advocate of the democratic process. They respect the rule of law, are strictly against violence, and call upon people to exercise their democratic right to vote. They champion more democracy, not less, advocating for the introduction of referenda and elected mayors.

So, why this sudden demonization of FVD? Is it because the party questions the status quo? Is it because they dare to scrutinize the prevailing worldview, challenge the importance of NATO, question the use of coronavirus vaccines, and interrogate the value of the EU project? As Baudet himself explains, they are being targeted for being “system opposition,” for fundamentally rejecting most important narratives.

Now, in a twisted turn of events, these mainstream parties are trying to “solve” the problem of eroding public trust not by addressing the underlying issues, but by attempting to silence the very party that gives voice to this disenchantment.

Thierry Baudet, in a recent interview, responded to the sensational headlines and the potential ban of his party, stating that the FVD is for peaceful solutions and dismissing the accusation of undermining democracy as nothing but a fallacy. He articulates his belief that society becomes stronger when there is open debate, a principle that is now under threat.

Baudet also expresses his concerns about the future, envisioning a future where the FVD could be marginalized to the point of being “untouchables,” potentially through financial sanctions or intensified censorship on social media. Yet, even in the face of such adversities, he stands resolute, committed to finding ways to spread their message and continue their fight.

It is absurd that the very parties claiming to defend democracy are the ones undermining it, by attempting to silence a party that dares to ask the hard questions, to challenge the mainstream narrative, to truly embody the democratic spirit of debate and dissent. As Baudet rightly points out, questioning does not undermine democracy; it only makes it stronger.

The outrageous move to potentially ban the FVD is not just an attack on the party but an attack on the very foundations of democracy. The people of the Netherlands, and indeed those around the world, should be alarmed by this blatant display of hypocrisy and undemocratic behavior.