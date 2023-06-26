Brain Chips, AI, and Climate Doom: WEF’s China Conference Off to a Sketchy Start

Never trust globalists bearing gifts. The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) grandiloquently named Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) has begun in China. Already the conference is highlighting and promoting multiple dangerous technologies and unscientific climate alarmism.

From brain chips to artificial intelligence (AI) to toxic “green” energy, WEF’s summer conference is off to a worrying start. But since it is co-chaired by a stooge of the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the titular CCP head of government is an opening speaker, an authoritarian trend was only to be expected.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer #DavosForum, in China's Tianjin municipality on June 27. pic.twitter.com/ZVvzgrgUqV — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 20, 2023

The AMNC articles included one on the “top ten emerging technologies” of this year, a smorgasbord of dangerous and invasive technology. For instance, there’s “micro-sized needle sensors embedded in individual plants.” Apparently you’ll need to check your broccoli in the future for digital devices? There’s also “AI-based language models, like ChatGPT,” which has a proven leftist, anti-Christian bias.

WEF is even excited for “AI in healthcare” to “prepare for future pandemics or other challenges.” If you thought (rightly) the handling of the last pandemic was an authoritarian catastrophe, wait until more AI is thrown in the mix. Speaking of which, WEF is all geared up for “brain-machine interfaces (BMI),” which use microchips embedded into people’s brains to communicate with external tech. No room for abuse or invasive control there, right?

Predictably, WEF’s AMNC already has multiple articles promoting the impossible goal of net-zero carbon emissions. Climate alarmist predictions have been consistently and wildly wrong for 50 years now, with one unscientific claim after another proven false. Ironically, WEF’s AMNC is promoting “sustainable” food production, even though carbon, which WEF wants to decrease so drastically, is absolutely necessary for plants to survive and thrive. Even The Conversation admitted in 2020 that an increase in carbon was actually helping plants grow.

WEF rejoiced at the rise in supposed “clean energy” over reliable fossil fuels. As I have previously highlighted, “clean” or “green” energy is actually toxic for the environment, highly unreliable, and inefficient. But WEF also previously argued that economies should go “post growth” to help the planet. Considering that WEF laid out its plan for a future where you “own nothing, have no privacy” and enjoy it, I would guess that it plans to use climate change to initiate its Great Reset for a much poorer but far more tightly controlled world.

Another article coming out of AMNC that seems suspicious is “How data helped Mexico City reduce high-impact crime by more than 50%.” It sounds like a great idea—except that it’s risky for government and law enforcement to start weaponizing detailed data against people; it rarely stops at dangerous criminals. What if Mexico or another government decides to use data to target political dissidents? That’s what China does, and China is part of the G20. The G20 Smart Cities Alliance helped Mexico in this area, according to WEF. Perhaps I’m paranoid, but whatever WEF supports usually turns out to be insidious in some way.

Bottom line is that, as usual, the unelected bureaucrats of WEF have gathered in China, which is ruled by history’s greatest mass murderer (the CCP), to determine how the rest of the world is supposed to live (or die).