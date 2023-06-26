District Attorney Recuses Her Office From Prosecuting Atlanta Domestic Terrorists

Authorities have arrested more than 50 domestic terrorists who ravaged metro Atlanta over the past several months trying to stop the construction of a public safety training center just outside the city. These thugs, who are aligned with Antifa and tied to one of Stacey Abrams’ groups, shot at a Georgia state trooper, did damage to construction equipment, torched a police car, and damaged a historic building in midtown Atlanta. They also targeted the offices of the contractors in charge of the project and allegedly booby-trapped a popular park, and members have reportedly protested at church services where contract employees were worshiping.

You can read my extensive coverage of the situation here, complete with links to all my articles, but suffice it to say that it’s going to take a while to move these suspects through the court system. And authorities have one less venue to handle the prosecution.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced on Friday that she is recusing her office from the prosecution of these Antifa goons. WSB-TV reports that Boston released a statement that she will “withdraw her office from the prosecution of all current cases related to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.”

Back in January, when the domestic terrorists shot the state trooper, Boston bowed out of the prosecution of that case, claiming it was “the right thing to do.”

“I intend for the investigation to be impartial and therefore I’m removing myself from the situation,” she said at the time, claiming that, despite no legal conflict of interest, recusing herself “avoids the appearance of any impropriety.”

The plan for prosecuting the terrorists was for Boston’s office to team up with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to move the cases through the courts, but as the discussions proceeded, Boston said that the conversations “have revealed a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy.”

She didn’t reveal why, but if you read between the lines, Carr is a Republican, while Boston is a Democrat. Does she side with the Antifa thugs? We don’t know, but it’s hard not to speculate.

“At this point, I have decided it is best that we allow them to move forward with the charges they feel are warranted,” Boston added.

In the meantime, Carr says not to worry — he’s got this.

“While the District Attorney has decided to no longer assist in this case, our office is fully committed to moving forward with the prosecution of those who have engaged in or supported violent acts surrounding the Public Safety Training Center,” Carr said in a statement. “If you shoot police officers, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, vandalize private homes and businesses, and set fire to police vehicles and offices, you will be held accountable. We will not waver when it comes to keeping Georgians safe and putting a stop to violent crime in our state.”

Even though Antifa-types are now circulating a petition to put the building of the training center on the ballot, the Atlanta City Council voted earlier this month to go forward with the project. Kudos to Atlanta for not backing down to the threats of these domestic terrorists.