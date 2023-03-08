Stacey Abrams' Nonprofit Sides With Domestic Terrorists, Promotes 'Day of Action' Against Police

Just days after domestic terrorists converged on the construction site of a public training center for the city of Atlanta, committing damaging acts of violence as part of a “week of action,” one nonprofit is promoting another “day of action” on Thursday. And you won’t believe who’s behind the nonprofit — Stacey Abrams.

That’s right: Abrams’ New Georgia Project is pushing a “National Day of Action Against Police Terror” this week.

This Thursday, March 9th at 6 pm ET, NGPAF activists and partners will be in Atlanta marching to #StopCopCity as part of the National Day of Action Against Police Terror pic.twitter.com/Lv9VEwToit — New Georgia Project (@NewGAProject) March 7, 2023

The subtitle for the event is “Demand justice for Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita.” “Tortuguita” (Spanish for “little turtle”) is the silly nickname for Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, the far-left extremist who died in a gun battle in which he and his fellow domestic terrorists shot at police, who returned fire.

According to its Twitter bio, the New Georgia Project is “a non-partisan effort to register and civically engage the rising electorate in Georgia.” The use of the word “non-partisan” is as laughable as the phrase “police terror” in the event title.

Flashback: Two-Faced Abrams Calls for Raises for Cops While on ‘Defund the Police’ Board

However, people in Georgia (especially on the left) know what the New Georgia Project is and who’s in charge of it. Seeing Abrams’ organization’s logo on display alongside those of other far-left groups lends clout to the event and the other nonprofits sponsoring it. It essentially serves as Abrams’ seal of approval of the event.

No one should be shocked at the news that Abrams’ nonprofit is endorsing and even sponsoring such an event. After all, she has a history of aligning herself with anti-police groups.

During her second attempt to ruin — sorry, run — for governor of Georgia, she claimed she wanted to fund the police (remember, Axios couldn’t wait to tell us in one of many breathless exclusives), but she serves on the board of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, an organization that has tweeted not just #DefundthePolice but also #AbolishthePolice.

And now the New Georgia Project is lending its imprimatur to the ongoing activities of these domestic terrorists. If it wasn’t already a secret that Stacey Abrams hates the police and wants to sow chaos in Atlanta and other parts of Georgia, it’s crystal clear now. Shame on her.

Leftists don’t like it when we tell the truth about them. That’s why they go after us. Opinion journalists call themselves fact-checkers and label anything as “false” that doesn’t go along with The Narrative™. This is why your support matters now more than ever. How can you support PJ Media in our efforts to tell the truth? Continue to read and share our articles. The more people read them, the better. But there’s another way you can support us that gives you extra benefits that you’ll love.

Becoming a PJ Media VIP member helps us more than you know, and VIP membership gives you amazing benefits too. You can get your hands on exclusive content, deeper dives, and other fun perks, too. You can listen to our podcasts and get an ad-free experience!

Don’t forget about VIP Gold, which gives you the same access to the whole Townhall family of sites, like Twitchy, Townhall, Bearing Arms, RedState, and HotAir, plus live chats and so much more!

It’s a terrific value all by itself, but you can use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for an additional 40% off. Sign up for PJ Media VIP today. Your membership helps us continue to tell the truth without fear of cancellation, and we’re overflowing with gratitude for the support we receive.