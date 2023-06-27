Hey Leftists: Stop With the Whining About Being 'Unsafe' on Twitter

The permanent victimhood that the American Left treats like oxygen is, as we are all too aware, beyond wearisome.

It’s also a load of garbage.

Leftists in the United States — especially the LGBTQ+ mob — have been getting almost everything they wanted handed to them via the courts or deep blue state ballot boxes for years now. Last year’s Dobbs decision was the first big loss they’d received from SCOTUS in a long time and they responded to that with threats of homicide.

Nice people, the tolerance crowd.

The newest monster under the Rainbow Mafia’s bed is Elon Musk’s Twitter, which they began whining about before the ink was dry on the contract. They way they talk about their social media experiences you’d think they were being surrounded by violent gangs in a dark alley every time they tweeted. The poor dears seem to experience all of their social media time on fainting couches.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) is now feeding this foolishness with something called the “Social Media Safety Index.”

USA Today:

In its third annual Social Media Safety Index, GLAAD — the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization — gave Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter low or failing scores in protecting LGBTQ users from hate speech and harassment. And those who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming are most affected by online anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, according to the report. “These platforms continue to fail at enforcing the safeguarding of LGBTQ users from online hate speech, fail at providing transparency in the use of LGBTQ-specific user data and fail in expressing commitments to protecting LGBTQ users,” the group said on Twitter.

The hate speech that GLAAD refers to here is the fact that people who believe that there are two genders are once again allowed to express their opinions on Twitter without losing their accounts.

It’s often difficult to keep up with the myriad ways that the American Left assaults our constitutional rights. “Hate speech” is, however, the most prominent and effective weapon they have in their effort to gut the First Amendment. It’s also completely arbitrary. Nothing that they say to or about conservatives can be considered hate speech, of course. Most leftists on social media are quite vile people, actually. If anyone ever talked to them the way they talk to us they’d be drowning in their own tears.

I’ve frequently been the target of some very hateful speech on Twitter. I used to keep a file of death threats I received there. When my then 11-year-old daughter was going in for surgery, a caring, tolerant lefty wished ill upon her. On the day that Andrew Breitbart died, someone from the “no hate speech” crowd tweeted that he hoped I would have a heart attack “just like your buddy Breitbart.” That was also my birthday so…RUDE.

The internet is awash in anonymous tough guys. I long ago lost count of how many of them have threatened to kick my ass.

What I have never done amid all of this harassment is rend my garments and shriek “UNSAFE! UNSAFE!” regarding Twitter. I’m a rational adult who understands the difference between Twitter and a real attack. The fact that I have to be the rational one here gives you an idea of just how far off the deep end the Left has gone. There was time when I was weirder than almost everyone else. They’ve taken that away from me.

Talk about hateful.

That GLAAD finds Twitter to be the most objectionable of all the major social media sites shows just how hard they work to seek out victimhood. You can almost completely curate your own Twitter experience. Yeah, there are some ridiculous suggestions about who to follow and the promoted tweets are annoying, but I spend most of the day just viewing the accounts I want to view in various columns on Tweetdeck. I’m not spending my time being besieged by randos, as the Rainbow Warriors make it seem they are.

Once more, with feeling: the only thing that’s different on Twitter is that people like us are allowed to share opinions that are contrary to those of the Snowflake Cartel. They’re emotional toddlers who truly believe that they should be given “safe spaces” whenever they stomp their feet and throw a snot-bubble tantrum.

Let them cry it out in the corner. It’s the only way they’ll learn anything.