Did The White House Quietly Admit Biden Was Involved with Hunter’s Business Deals?

Last week gave us a flurry of revelations of Biden administration corruption, including interfering with the federal investigation of Hunter Biden as well as evidence that Joe Biden was directly involved in bribing foreign nationals, courtesy of a whistleblower.

In light of recent allegations, which appear to definitively prove that Joe Biden, despite his repeated denials, was not only very much involved in Hunter’s shady foreign business deals but also a key factor in them, the White House appears to have subtly changed its longstanding narrative.

You’ve no doubt heard Joe Biden deny having any involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses — period,” Biden claimed one time.

“I have never discussed my business or their business, my son’s or daughter’s, I’ve never discussed them,” said another time.

“I don’t discuss business with my son and- because I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any—I don’t want to be accused of ‘well you talked with your son, or you talked with your whomever,’” he said in a separate interview.

Joe Biden repeatedly lied when he said he “never” talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings. Now we know that Biden met with AT LEAST 14 of Hunter’s business associates. pic.twitter.com/dsgnpKDquI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2022

Over and over again, Biden left no ambiguity on this issue.

That was his story, and he’s sticking to it.

Until now, anyway. The White House Counsels office sings a very different tune on the issue.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son. As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved,” Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office, said in a statement. “As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life.”

Did you catch that? We went from being told Biden never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings to Joe Biden is “not in business” with Hunter. There is a world of difference between those two statements, and it seems that the White House is attempting to change the narrative without explicitly admitting that Joe Biden did, at the very least, have conversations with his son about his foreign business deals. Did they really think we wouldn’t notice?