The Morning Briefing: Fox News Has Been Hitting the Bud Light a Little Hard

If you’re like me, you probably spent a lot of time yesterday waiting for MSNBC to fire someone after hearing that Fox News let Tucker Carlson go and everyone at CNN realized that they’d had enough of the thoroughly toxic Don Lemon. Sadly, the commie race baiters at nobody’s favorite network were untouched by the firing frenzy.

There was probably still some sweating going on at MSNBC though. Ellen Carmichael — an acquaintance from back in the Tea Party days — actually got me to LOL with this tweet:

no seriously Joy Reid is definitely painting lamb's blood over her door right now as the cable news angel of death floats by — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 24, 2023

I mean, if Tucker isn’t safe at Fox News, is anybody at any network?

It is still not clear exactly what happened, but there are some rumors floating around, which Matt covered:

No other details were offered, leading to speculation that his departure may have been connected to the recent settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over 2020 election coverage. But according to the Los Angeles Times, individuals familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak on it suggested that the decision to terminate Carlson’s employment was made directly by Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation. According to the report, Murdoch has been concerned about the host’s reporting on the January 6th Capitol riot. Carlson’s coverage of the riot included presenting footage not shown by the January 6 committee.

The first night that Carlson aired the previously unseen footage there was rejoicing all throughout conservative America. I wrote about it here in the Briefing the next morning and said, “The rest of what Carlson has to reveal will no doubt make the Democrats involved in this sham look even worse.”

Yeah, about that. It never quite worked out like we were all hoping it would, which Victoria wrote about yesterday:

One could tell that the wildly anticipated January 6 insights by Carlson appeared to shake the Fox News suits to the core. Carlson was given access to thousands of hours of video recordings from the January 6 protest and riots. Viewers expected multiple nights of exposés. Instead we got 1.4. The next night, a chastened-looking Carlson gamely led his show with something else and only later gave an update on the January 6 information.

It appeared that Carlson had been taken to the Fox News woodshed regarding coverage. Worse yet, it appeared that Rupert Murdoch and the higher-ups at FNC were caving to the screeching coming from the Democrats about the footage.

Most of us are aware that this is not the Fox News that we used to know. I’ve never thought that Murdoch was an ideologue. He’s a businessman and he goes where the money is. For a very long time, that was wherever the late Roger Ailes suggested. Once Ailes was forced out in 2016 for being a sexual creeper, the FNC vibe began to feel a little different.

Some on the right are predicting that this might be the beginning of the end for Fox News. I think that’s preposterous. Carlson’s departure is going to be a very rough adjustment, however. My RedState colleague Jeff Charles writes that the company’s stock price took a massive hit as soon as the Carlson news was announced.

Who knows what Rupert Murdoch is thinking? He’s in his 90s and worth over $17 billion. He can afford to indulge in some late life whimsy. FNC is going to have to work overtime to bounce back from this. “Parting ways” with Tucker Carlson seems to be a screw-up of Bud Light proportion. People are angry about this.

The lefties, of course, are rejoicing. They think that this is going to permanently damage Tucker Carlson’s brand or something.

They’re in for a huge disappointment.

