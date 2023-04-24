WATCH: Masked BLM Activist Claims Looting Is Reparations

A BLM activist, masked outdoors for COVID safety, has claimed that the ongoing looting in Chicago as the springtime weather heats up is actually a form of informal reparations for slavery.

“If somebody decides to loot a Gucci, or a Macy’s, or a NIKE, because that makes sure that person eats. That makes sure that person has clothes. That’s reparations. That is reparations. Anything that they want to take, take it, because these businesses have insurance. They’re gonna get their money back. My people aren’t getting anything,” she explained.

The incitement to loot comes on the heels of massive looting over the past couple of weeks in Chicago.

Via CBS Chicago, April 21:

Chicago Police, school district leaders, and violence interrupters say they are working together to keep things calm downtown this weekend. As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, preparations are underway in hopes of preventing a replay if the shootings, beatings, robberies, and vandalism that happened last Saturday night – all in large crowds of mostly teens. It was at State and Madison streets – ground zero on the Chicago street grid – where two teens in a large crowd were shot Saturday night. A man and woman were also attacked on Wabash Avenue. Ashley Knutson and Devonte “DJ” Johnson were in town from South Carolina and were walking in the Loop just trying to find a place to eat, when they were cornered and attacked with no way out.

It’s difficult to believe that anyone could sincerely subscribe to the theory that any of this wanton violence and property theft is somehow a high-minded political protest rather than opportunistic materialism. The only conclusion is that the political “leaders” who cheerlead are nothing more than social arsonists who believe they benefit, personally or politically, from the chaos.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, formerly the Cook County Commissioner, has previously expressed his tacit endorsement of looting as a form of righteous wealth distribution, citing Social Justice™ ideology as the justification for this position.

Here he is being interviewed on local media three years ago, during the Summer of Love riots across the country in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing, in which he refused to condemn rioting and looting on the basis of systemic racism or whatever.

Of course, it’s patently foolish and absurd to claim that the chaotic pillaging of a Gucci store would or could ever foster any kind of meaningful improvement for the quality of life of anyone, including the looters, and more importantly, the members of the community who will surely suffer as a result.

I’m not one to lament the death of a multinational corporation in any form, but the recent announcement of the closure of four Walmart stores, as reported by PJ Media’s Stephen Green, one would think, would grab the attention of municipal leaders.

This issue, it would seem, is especially relevant given the constant complaints about “urban food deserts.”

But, instead of pausing to reflect on how their policies might be fueling the flight of retailers who don’t want to operate in an environment where they are subject to constant losses due to theft, the city leaders instead blamed Walmart for closing its stores!

Of course, it’s not just Walmart. The corporation has endless resources to provide security for its store — so if it’s closing because it can’t stop the bleeding, it goes to reason that smaller retailers will do the same.