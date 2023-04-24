How Are Drag Queens Any Different From Scary Clowns?

What remains of the craft of being a clown is about to go up in a cloud of purple powder eyeshadow as “drag queens” and their insistence on doing “sexy dances” with children gain more infamy. And the question is, when are drag queens going to go the way of the scary clowns? It can’t be long, can it?

When clowns came on the scene in Ancient Greece. their job was to make people laugh with the “familiar comic character of pantomime and circus, known by distinctive makeup and costume, ludicrous antics, and buffoonery, whose purpose is to induce hearty laughter,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. Clowns are not to be confused with court jesters or drag queens, for that matter.

As you are doubtless aware, the craft of clowning was dealt two near-fatal blows when investigators discovered that rapist and serial killer John Wayne Gacy dressed up as a clown to befriend and entice young men into his serial killer lair in Chicago in the 1970s.

The Clownpedia wiki—please take a moment to appreciate the existence of this website—notes that Gacy’s well-known clown persona was “Pogo the Clown.”

Gacy was known as the Killer Clown, who was convicted of the sexual assault and murder of a minimum of 33 teenage boys and young men in a series of killings committed between 1972 and 1978 in Chicago, Illinois. Gacy became known as the “Killer Clown” due to his charitable services at fundraising events, parades and children’s parties where he would dress as ‘Pogo the Clown’, a character he devised himself.

He was on death row for 14 years and was executed in 1994. But before he was offed by lethal injection, Gacy forever spawned the entire genre of the “scary clown” movies and ruined the circus clown business forever—until PETA finished off the circus business.

Pogo appears to have loved red, white, and blue, which makes him a wanna-be patriotic serial killer.

After Gacy, Hollywood couldn’t get enough of killer clowns.

Stephen King is credited with saying that “nobody likes a clown at midnight.”

But all that’s changed.

As writer Nick Perkins writes at the movie website Coming Soon, “Nobody likes a clown… period.”

Drag queens used to make people laugh. Their mere existence at nightclubs doing music reviews, show tune mimicry, and Liza imitations were enough to make one laugh. But there’s no laughing at drag queen story hours. They’re just creepy. And parents don’t appreciate being called bigots for believing it’s abnormal to subject their children to men dressing up as girl clowns.

The story of an Oregon “drag mom” who groomed a small child is rippling through the news cycle. As I wrote at PJ Media,

Kelsey Meta Boren, the former special ed aide by day and female drag enthusiast by night, was sentenced to a short jail term after being found guilty on eleven charges of “Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.” Illegal photos of children were found on Boren’s computer, according to the Daily Mail.

When my kids were young, all the parents at our gymnastics club were called in for a meeting. As a young female coach stammered around trying to get to the point, I cut in. “Which one of the coaches molested one of our kids?” I demanded.

Molesters, predators, and groomers go where the kids are.

Soon, parents will begin to wonder why men who dress up as girl-clowns want so badly to be close to their children.

The job of a clown is to make people laugh, but with the scary movies and John Wayne Gacy vibe, their reputations are nearly ruined. Chaos agents will come for Santa Claus next. In the meantime, men playing dress-up girl-clowns are being passed off as benign actors. Some are. Others are not.

Why invite them into the schools and libraries? They sure wouldn’t invite a scary clown.

