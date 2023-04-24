Your Silver Lining: Don Lemon Out at CNN

Hold the confetti and take the champagne off the ice, Lefties. Tucker is not the only one leaving a network. Practically minutes after the announcement came down that Carlson was parting ways with Fox News, Don Lemon was been given the boot at CNN. So I guess “The Most Trusted Name in News” will be a micron more palatable, now that Mr. Past-His-Prime will be in search of greener pastures.

There was no “mutual agreement.” Lemon was canned. And he didn’t see it coming. In his words, he was “stunned” when he heard the news from his agent. Lemon said in a tweet:

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” Lemon said. “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.

Unlike Carlson, about whose circumstances we know virtually nothing, Lemon probably should have seen this one coming. In addition to his remarks about Nikki Haley, Variety reported that Lemon had been under the eye of the network brass since February after being accused of threatening behavior toward women and untoward comments.

Related: BREAKING: Tucker Carlson OUT at Fox News

CNN has been as tight-lipped about Lemon’s exit as Fox has been about Carlson’s. CNN Business had a terse report earlier in the day:

CNN has parted ways with longtime host Don Lemon. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” said CNN CEO Chris Licht in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.” CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months. “We are committed to its success,” Licht said of the morning show.

While as of this writing, the impetus for the departure of Carlson is still unknown and subject to speculation, CNN seems to have known it had a problem on its hands with Lemon, who may have just become too unwieldy to manage, even after having been reduced to morning show co-host.