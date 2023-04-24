We Need You to Fight With Us

Back in our old neighborhood, I was driving through the Walmart parking lot one day. I usually avoid Walmart whenever possible. Not because I have a philosophical issue with Walmart — it’s just that the older I get, the less I enjoy crowds. And waiting in line. Maybe it has something to do with getting older and being closer to death. I figure that I have to make the most of whatever time I have left. But as I was leaving, one of the recent transplants behind the wheel of a monstrous Lexus SUV almost ran over me. She looked away from her cell phone long enough to wave and smile from behind her Gucci shades as if she was doing me a favor by nearly smearing me nine times my body length over the parking lot.

The other day I was waiting on some car repairs and went over to a fast-food joint for some lunch. It was an In-N-Out Burger. I don’t know about where you live, but in Utah, the In-N-Out Burgers are packed to the rafters at lunch. A group of high school kids came in, ordered, and sat down. And stared at their phones. You would expect me to be ranting about how they were misbehaving and causing a ruckus. But no one moved until their orders were called. And then they sat down and stared at their phones for the entire meal. Frankly, it was creepy, and I would have felt better if there had been some good old-fashioned horseplay, not The Stepford Kids Go to Lunch. Go ahead, annoy me a little, just don’t sit there, for crying out loud. You’re young. You’re supposed to be a little obnoxious and stupid. Why else would you sneak off campus for lunch?

Last weekend I was out running errands. A minivan next to me was swerving back and forth across both lane lines and nearly side-swiped me. At the stoplight, I looked over to see who my would-be assailant was. She didn’t notice me. She didn’t notice anything. She was too busy scrolling and taking hits on her vape pen.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you 21st century America.

What do all of these things have in common? I mean, besides cell phones? Everyone in these incidents was so self-absorbed that they had no clue about the rest of the world. And for that matter, they had no idea about the impact that they might have on the world or vice-versa. The colosseums of the ancient Roman Empire are for the most part long gone, but bread and circuses remain.

Tucker Carlson left Fox News today. As Matt reported, AOC had recently called for the censure of Carlson, other Fox hosts, and members of the conservative media. Well, AOC and the other members of her coven got a two-fer today. Carlson is out, and the transformation of Fox News into a docile gelding is almost (if not totally) complete. Fox knows this. When the news broke, I surfed over to the Fox story on it. Fox had disabled the comments, no doubt anticipating the flaming that would have been in store for it. For much of the day, the page was blank. After the news cycle dies down, it will be back to business as usual. Hopefully, Tucker will launch his own platform soon and re-ignite things. But even if Tucker stages a comeback, we can never forget what Fox News did.

When Anheuser-Busch pulled their inane little stunt, the conservative world lost it. And InBev is rightfully feeling the heat. But if we can get this fired up over beer, we can take that same passion and use it to fight the truly diabolical stuff out there. Don’t get me wrong, I love beer. I’m drinking one right now, as a matter of fact. But if you guys can do that to InBev, what can you do elsewhere? For every idiot legislator or half-wit celebrity mouthing off, there should be 10,000 of us screaming back: SHUT UP! And then drowning them in facts.

Remember Afghanistan? Remember how Joe Biden left all of those people, including Americans, behind enemy lines? Remember all of those weapons Biden and his administration left in the hands of terrorists? Remember the people falling off of jets? CNN, MSNBC, The View, the Biden administration, and every legislator, celebrity author, athlete, actor or whatever in these United States should never be allowed to forget it. Particularly since Biden is set to repeat the same scenario in Sudan, albeit minus the abandonment of military assets. We should be as enraged over these things as we were over Bud Light.

The devil, of course, is in the details. For example, the Daily Caller is reporting that Abbe Lowell, who is Hunter Biden’s lawyer, has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Inspector General complaining about Garrett Ziegler. She has also penned another one to the Office of Congressional Ethics griping about Marjorie Taylor Greene. Lowell’s issue with Ziegler is that:

Ziegler has used Mr. Biden’s SARs (Suspicious Activity Reports) and other financial records to craft a false narrative that Mr. Biden is associated with a human trafficking ring. On behalf of our client, I respectfully request that the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Treasury review and investigate how and with whom Ziegler acted or collaborated or conspired to obtain my client’s private financial records before illegally publishing them.

Ziegler has posted the SARs on his website along with personal financial information linked to Hunter. Ziegler has also cooperated with Kentucky Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Republican from Kentucky. Comer used the reports in a press conference tying Hunter to human trafficking.

As to Greene, the letter to the House Ethics Committee states in part:

Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden. None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric.

Did Hunter involve himself in human trafficking? I don’t know. But nothing would surprise me about Hunter, Joe, or any member of the Biden family at this point. These people have shown themselves to be so crooked and so avaricious that it seems like anything is possible. Human trafficking is a serious charge, and the accusations deserve attention.

Meanwhile, American Wire notes that Lunden Roberts, the ex-stripper with whom Hunter had a daughter named Navy, wants Hunter locked up. She has had her attorney ask the courts to arrest Hunter for hiding in the White House and failing to turn over documents in a child support case. Remember, we are talking about a four-year-old girl, and the Biden family will not even acknowledge her existence. And to that end, the family is apparently helping Hunter hide from and dodge the obligations to care for the child he fathered.

"Lawyers for former stripper Lunden Roberts asked an Arkansas court to jail the First Son for failing to stump up his financial records. Surrounded by his father’s Secret Service detail and protected by his own agents, it is difficult for a process server to get to Hunter Biden." pic.twitter.com/faEpMioS5i — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) April 24, 2023

That alone should tell you what kind of people the president and his family are. And it should tell you something about the administration and, for that matter, modern-day Democrats. What kind of people would turn their backs on a four-year-old child? The Biden family. These are the kinds of people that we are all facing.

The time for bread and circuses is over. The time for distractions is over. It is time to be heard, not just when it comes to beer but when it comes to everything else these vultures do. One thing you can do is contact Fox News here and let the network know just how much you appreciate them selling you out and where you will be directing your time and attention going forward.

