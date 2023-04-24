Spies (Really) Like Us: Dem Bigwigs Caught Hobnobbing With Secret Chinese Police Mole

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was recently caught on video rubbing elbows with one of two men arrested for running a secret — and illegal — Chinese police station in New York City’s Chinatown. The hobnobbing occurred at a gala for the Fukien American Association.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has at least 54 secret police stations in almost 30 countries worldwide.

The FBI recently raided and shuttered a secret police station in Manhattan. Several more are still open for commie business throughout the United States and Canada.

“Two miles from our office, just across the Brooklyn Bridge, this nondescript office building in the heart of bustling Chinatown in Lower Manhattan has a dark secret,” Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, stated. “Until several months ago, an entire floor of this building hosted an undeclared police station of the Chinese National Police.” Peace added, “Now, just imagine the NYPD opening an undeclared secret police station in Beijing. It would be unthinkable.”

Schumer was recently seen with Lu Jianwang in a video taken on March 18, 2023, roughly four weeks before Jianwang and another CCP lackey were arrested by the FBI. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was in the house as well and was photographed rubbing shoulders — literally — with the Chinese spy.

Newly released photos and videos show a suspect accused of running one of NYC’s secret Chinese police stations at fundraising events with the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams. pic.twitter.com/OIjwaEAo0l — Becker News (@NewsBecker) April 24, 2023

Jianwang was charged with conspiring to act as an agent of China’s government.

WTF-O-RAMA! No one reading this article can come physically close to either Adams or Schumer, and yet a Chinese commie spy — who was one of two CCP members in charge of the secret Chinese police station — was able to mingle with both.

Schumer went into full lizard mode and dodged questions from reporters outside of Hunter College in Manhattan. New York’s senior senator was there to give a speech at an Equal Rights Amendment event Tuesday morning.

“How well do you know the man accused of running the secret police station in New York City?” Fox News’s Jennifer Johnson enquired.

“Hi, Senator, what can you tell us about attending a gala last month and taking photos with a suspected CCP agent?” another reporter asked.

Schumer ducked into a car without answering any questions.

Eric Adams’s people told Fox News that the mayor was in attendance to show his support for the cause and denied any endorsement for Jianwang.

Here’s the fun part: records show Jianwang has donated at least $32,625 to New York politicians, including Adams and New York’s Democratic Gov. Comrade Kathy Hochul.

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned a Chinese spy has been getting cozy with Chuck Schumer and Eric Adams. The same commie spook donated at least $30,000 — that we know of — to various New York Democrat politicians, one of whom is Kathy Hochul, and Schumer doesn’t seem to want to talk about it.

All of this comes as Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is reporting that he believes 12 members of the Biden crime family — and counting — received money from the CCP for goods and/or services that no one can identify.