Uniparty: Clinton, Bush and Obama Team Up to Bring More Migrants Into the U.S.

There are estimated to be over eleven million illegal migrants in the U.S., and the actual number is almost certainly even higher. The Southern border is essentially nonexistent, as migrant border crossings in the 2022 fiscal year exceeded 2.76 million. But all that is not enough for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. They have now started a well-heeled new organization that is designed to bring even more migrants into the country swiftly and efficiently. As everything else breaks down in America, at least the mass migration influx will still be managed with maximum effectiveness.

You might think it odd at first glance that a Republican former president is teaming up with two Democrat former presidents on this initiative. You might even have thought that as members of the two opposing major parties, they had differing views on the entire mass migration issue. But this collaboration is just the latest confirmation of the existence of what has come to be known as the “uniparty,” the Washington establishment whose members call themselves Republicans or Democrats but actually have the same views on everything important and are all working in the same direction.

The three uniparty luminaries are working with American Express Global Business Travel on the new non-governmental organization (NGO), which is called Welcome.US. According to a report in Breitbart Thursday, Welcome.US was “initially launched to work with President Joe Biden’s administration in resettling some 85,000 Afghans across the U.S. in 2021 and 2022.” It “helped fly close to 20,000 Afghans to American communities funded by millions raised from donations and supported by corporate backers like Walmart, Airbnb, the New York Times, the Business Roundtable, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Starbucks, the Washington Post, Goldman Sachs, Goodwill Industries, Microsoft, and Chobani.” Despite the corporate enthusiasm for this initiative, however, it may not have been wise to bring so many Afghans into the country so quickly, without proper vetting or cultural instruction.

Some Afghan evacuees have already been arrested in the U.S., often for offenses that aren’t considered crimes in Afghanistan. The Justice Department announced in Sept. 2021 that one had been charged with “attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force.” Another was charged with “assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.” Two days later, the Associated Press reported that “officials with Fort Bliss said a female soldier was assaulted by a group of Afghan refugees who are being housed at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.” In late Jan. 2022, another Afghan refugee was convicted of the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl.

Now there will be more of that sort of thing. Welcome.US plans to fly in migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Nicaragua. The Welcome.US webpage suggests that the people who will be brought in are fleeing war zones: “Those forced to flee often leave behind all but what they can carry, and the costs of international travel can be prohibitive.” All right, but why are people being forced to flee while leaving behind all that they can’t carry in Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua? What wars are going on in those places? This is, of course, left unexplained. Meanwhile, the cultural differences involved in bringing in people from those countries will not be as pronounced as they are regarding Afghanistan, but there will still be an additional strain on the welfare system as these people adjust to life in the United States, and given the probability that vetting will be perfunctory at best, a likely rise in crime.

A name that often pops up in stories about the Left subjecting Americans to additional insecurity and danger is involved here as well. Breitbart notes that “the NGO also has ties to billionaire George Soros, as members of his Open Society Foundation sit on the group’s ‘National Welcome Council.’”

Welcome.US is now soliciting donations “to fund the flights for newcomers to travel to the United States.” They’ll likely get plenty of Leftists to pony up, but if Clinton, Bush, and Obama are so avid to bring these people in, can’t they kick in for the cost of the flights themselves? The total would barely make a dent in the massive personal fortunes each has amassed by feeding at the public trough. Their high-minded commitment to human rights, however, almost certainly doesn’t extend that far.