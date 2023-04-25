Columns
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Don't Let the Internet Make You a Constipated Caricature

By Stephen Kruiser 12:22 AM on April 25, 2023
This video was inspired by a conversation I had with Kevin last week before we recorded the latest episode of “Unwoke.” I’ve seen too many on the right who I know to be fun people morph into real “get off my lawn” types as soon as they go online.

via GIPHY

Yes, I’m aware that things are, shall we say, less than ideal here in this once great Republic. There are, however, very good reasons to not behave as if we haven’t had enough fiber in our diets recently. I’m not saying that my advice is life-changing, but I’m not saying that it isn’t either.

Let my wisdom put some bounce in your step. Or a beer in your hands. Whatever it takes.

We’ll figure this out, my friends, but we can’t do it if we’re acting like pinched, annoying leftists.

Enjoy! (And I mean that.)

Stephen Kruiser

