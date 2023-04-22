'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #70: Proof That Dem Election Fraud Hasn't Completely Won

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
This episode probably won’t win me too many friends, but that’s not really my function here. I’ve grown wearier and wearier of the gloom-and-doom patrol on the right that is constantly caterwauling about ALL American elections being fixed forever by the Democrats.
I’m not even going to give a little teaser about why I think that it’s a massive truckload of horse dung; everyone should listen to the discussion.
We also get into a little reminiscing about the near misses each of us had with Bill Maher’s old show, Politically Incorrect. There’s also some examination of the dearth of comedy in late-night comedy.
We’re fun even when we’re serious, but you all knew that.
Enjoy!
