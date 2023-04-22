'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #70: Proof That Dem Election Fraud Hasn't Completely Won

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

This episode probably won’t win me too many friends, but that’s not really my function here. I’ve grown wearier and wearier of the gloom-and-doom patrol on the right that is constantly caterwauling about ALL American elections being fixed forever by the Democrats.