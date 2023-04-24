I Love This Guy: RFK Jr. Slams Dems for Rigging the System

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to give the Democrat establishment fits, and it’s wonderful to see. Just when the far-Left authoritarians who control the party thought that they had their entire membership (with the partial exception of Joe Manchin) marching in lockstep, along comes RFK Jr., daring to think his own thoughts. As a scion of the nation’s most celebrated political family, Kennedy is hard to ignore altogether, but the Democrat leadership is doing its best. On Sunday, in what must be a first for a Democrat presidential candidate, RFK even appeared on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday and took the occasion to denounce the Democrat establishment’s efforts to sabotage his candidacy and make sure that Old Joe Biden coasts to renomination.

Kennedy slammed the Democratic National Committee for having “rigged” the primary system in several ways, chiefly by ruling out the possibility of debates. This deprives us of the spectacle of Old Joe trying to formulate a coherent sentence while RFK denounces “the corrupt merger of state and corporate power” and Marianne Williamson refuses to apologize for being “brilliant, talented, gorgeous, rich, or smart.”

“The DNC, at this point,” RFK observed, “has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate.” Unfortunate is an understatement. Biden’s poll numbers are in the dumpster (yeah, the same one that holds his presidency), and if he is reelected, the already doddering corruptocrat will be president until he is 86 years old. If Democrat voters were to get a glimpse of RFK Jr. in the primary debates being coherent and convincing, the Democrats’ coronation plans could be upended.

If that happened, more people than just Old Joe Biden would stand to lose a great deal, as Kennedy famously challenges the pharmaceutical establishment that has made out like a bandit over the last few years, as well as the state and corporate fascism that threatens America’s survival as a free society. Can’t have that. And so the Democrats are apparently trying to keep RFK under wraps.

Kennedy added Sunday, “I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate.” New Hampshire has held the nation’s first primary ever since primaries started to matter, but no longer. The DNC has moved South Carolina to the first position. RFK explained that this was done to protect Old Joe from slipping on yet another banana peel: “President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place. And now they’re gonna say — they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that, we should be at this point in history.” Completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire? What better way to protect “our democracy” than to disenfranchise whole segments of it?

RFK criticized the move, asserting that New Hampshire was “an exemplar for American democracy.” He detailed why the tiny New England state is perfect for holding the first presidential primary: “It’s very cheap to campaign in. And it has the largest independent bloc in the country. And people [don’t] make their minds up until they see the candidates again and again and again, and they shake the candidate’s hands five times before deciding who to vote for. They vet these candidates for the whole country, they vet them like you would get vetted if you were running for a city council seat.” That sounds like the way a healthy republic should function, so it’s no surprise that the Democrats would be against it.

Kennedy stated that these were ill-considered moves for the Democrats to make, as people already distrust the system and their rigging efforts here are transparent: “When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy…people can run, and that they can get to debate and that the public is gonna be able to see them, and they’re doing kind of the opposite.” Of course they are, because they don’t really believe in the democracy (yes, it’s really a republic) that they claim so loudly and repeatedly to be guarding and protecting.

“There’s too many Americans,” Kennedy concluded, “who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that. And I think that’s troubling.” It sure is.