Oh, By the Way, Nobody Likes Joe: New Poll Shows Biden Near Record Low Approval

Amid all the excitement over the arrest of Donald Trump and the destruction of our republic, once again the public’s attention has been diverted away from just how badly the Biden regime is doing its job. Unless, of course, its primary job has been demonizing and destroying the possibility of political dissent in the United States, in which case it’s doing great. Americans are, nonetheless, noticing in large numbers that Old Joe Biden has been about as effective a president as Nancy Pelosi has been an effective spokesperson for sobriety. Biden, despite continuing to read off his teleprompter at every opportunity about what a terrific job he is doing, is reaching record lows in a new poll.

Fox News reported Wednesday that most Americans don’t think much of Old Joe, and haven’t for a considerable period: the putative president’s “job performance rating has mostly held steady for more than a year and currently stands at 44% approve vs. 56% disapprove in the latest Fox News national survey. That’s net negative by 12 points. The last time that he received positive marks was September 2021, and that was by 1 point (50%-49%).” It’s amazing, in light of the disaster that his alleged presidency has been since its very first day, that he ever had positive approval ratings, but it’s no surprise that he has remained in the doldrums for so long now.

Pollster Daron Shaw explained, “Biden’s numbers cratered in the fall of 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the onset of hyperinflation. Since then, his approval has barely moved, despite a midterm election, economic ups and downs, and several legislative policy rollouts.” That’s understandable. By the time of the woke military’s catastrophically mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American people knew what they were getting from Old Joe: socialism, stagnation, open borders, rising crime, skyrocketing inflation, and relentless, repeated efforts to circumvent and destroy the First Amendment and criminalize political dissent in the country formerly known as the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. What’s astonishing, really, is not the Biden regime’s low polling numbers; it’s that there is still anyone who voices support for the dementia-ridden corruptocrat.

Fox noted that Biden was scraping the bottom with numerous important groups: “approval of the president hovers at a low point among several key voting groups, including women (43% now vs. 42% low), voters ages 45+ (41% vs. 39% low), suburban voters (41% vs. 39% low), rural voters (31% vs. 30% low) and Democrats (81% vs. 78% low) – Democratic men in particular (79% vs. 78% low). He’s at a low mark of 41% approval among suburban women.” Women, mind you, are supposed to love Old Joe for his oft-repeated determination to sweep aside all restrictions to sacrificing one’s children to Moloch. Yet this enthusiastic support somehow isn’t showing up.

What’s more, “majorities of voters disapprove of Biden’s performance on each of these issues: 53% disapprove on national security, 54% on foreign policy, 60% on border security, and 64% disapprove of how he’s handling the economy.” That means over 30% of Americans actually approve of our essentially nonexistent Southern border and the smoking ruin that is the American economy? If this poll is accurate, that’s solid testimony to the low standards of the Leftist-controlled American educational system these days.

The news is, oddly enough, not all bad for The Dumpster-Fire President: the poll asserts that “seventy-four percent approve of his executive order requiring criminal background checks on gun buyers,” which is part of the Left’s larger plan ultimately to disarm the American people. Paradoxically, at the same time, the poll respondents like Biden’s tacking to the Right and, at least temporarily, moving away from his fanatical and destructive green agenda: “54% approve of the administration moving forward with the Willow Project, an oil drilling plan in northern Alaska.”

All in all, Biden’s handlers should greet this poll as a great victory. In light of the fact that Old Joe is solidly on track to go down in history as the worst president ever, the poll shows surprisingly high levels of approval for the doddering kleptocrat who serves as their frontman. That’s testimony to the power of propaganda: every day the establishment media behaves as if Biden were a reasonable president doing a reasonable job, and it doesn’t inform the American people about the threats to the First Amendment, or the Second, or to our freedoms in general. It’s only due to the nagging intrusion of ever-rising gas and food prices and all the other daily troubles that Americans must endure that Biden has scored so low in this poll: despite all the media propaganda, reality keeps breaking through.