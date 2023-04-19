RFK Officially Announces Presidential Run, Vows to End 'Corrupt Merger of State and Corporate Power'

It’s official now: on Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he was challenging Old Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination for president. It was a momentous occasion not just because a member of the famous family was once again running for president, but because RFK Jr.’s candidacy represents the first time in recent memory that the choice between Democrat presidential contenders wasn’t a choice between Socialist and Socialister. Whatever else he is, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an independent thinker, and such people are in extremely short supply these days.

Kennedy, CNN reported with an unmistakable tone of disapproval, “used his campaign launch speech to lambast school and business closures during the coronavirus pandemic and to insist that government and media ‘lie to us.’”

Well, yeah. From serial liar Joe Biden on down, this regime and the ruling party are absolutely packed to the brim with liars. Remember the 51 top intelligence agents who told us Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation? Remember the Russian Collusion hoax and the Jan. 6 “insurrection” hoax? Remember the dismissals of the possibility that COVID came from a lab leak? At this point, it’s a fair bet that if a member of the regime is moving his or her or xis lips, he or she or xe is lying. But CNN, which is a cornerstone of the same mendacious establishment, depicts RFK as “insisting” that government and media lie to us, as if the claim were implausible in the extreme. And CNN was just getting started.

Kennedy said: “My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency, will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now – threatening now – to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country; to commoditize our children, our purple mountain’s majesty; to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs; to strip-mine our assets; to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war.” In saying this, RFK took direct aim at the fascist tendencies of the Biden regime.

Fascism is a word that is thrown around a great deal these days by people who have no idea what fascist regimes were really like. Communism and fascism both form the basis of authoritarian regimes that crushed dissent, but in Communist regimes, the state takes over all private companies and owns everything. In fascist regimes, corporate chiefs retain ownership of their corporations, unlike in Communism, and work with the government to carry out its agenda. Sound familiar? Remember Biden regime wonks colluding with Twitter to silence those who dissented from the government’s line on COVID? That’s fascism. That’s “the corrupt merger of state and corporate power” that RFK was vowing to fight against.

Kennedy is best known, however, for his opposition to vaccines. CNN predictably found plenty of space to give such people a hearing. One said: “I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I will not be voting for Robert Kennedy Jr. because I cannot stomach the anti-vaccine thing. The Kennedy name isn’t enough. If he’s going to go around saying crazy stuff like that, it’s kind of a distraction more than anything.” Another face in the crowd stressed his Leftist bona fides on other issues: “Don’t fall for the one-subject anti-vax thing. Keep an open mind, listen to him, listen to his message. He’s been cleaning up the environment for years.” That may resonate with some Democrats, but Kennedy’s candidacy will really be all about vaccines and the state/corporate collaboration.

Kennedy, CNN warns us, “is a longtime vaccine skeptic. He has promoted discredited claims linking vaccines and autism and founded the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense.” He “was a strident critic of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci. He also railed against the coronavirus vaccine and vaccine mandates.” He even “invoked Nazi Germany in an anti-vaccine speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. The previous year, Instagram took down his account ‘for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.’” Debunked? Really? A lot of things we have been told were “debunked” have turned out to be true. That in itself is good reason to give RFK Jr. a fair hearing.

But he will not get one from the media. The Leftist establishment will never line up behind someone who points out just how ghastly and wrongheaded the COVID hysteria was. They’ll be doing everything they can to make Robert Kennedy sound like some nut, a deep disappointment to his embarrassed and wounded family. But politics is full of surprises. Maybe RFK will be able to start a few much-needed national conversations. Vaccines and fascism would be two good topics to begin with.