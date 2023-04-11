The Morning Briefing: AOC's 'Small Brain/Big Mouth' Syndrome Gets Worse Every Day

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zeenie felt it important that her yak shaving experience in Kashmir influence all of her volunteer beadwork.

DISCLAIMER: Despite what she may think, the following paragraphs are in no way an expression of a repressed desire to date Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) of New York. Everyone knows that if I were to ever date a leftist from this Congress it would be Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Congressional Mean Girl AOC has presented a variety of problems almost from the moment she was sworn in over four years ago.

Yes, it does feel like she has been around a lot longer than that.

America’s Dumbest Bartender has been given a platform to espouse her commie nonsense and never be challenged. That reinforces in her mind that she’s right, which she never is. Her farther than far left ideology is a freedom-choking weed that keeps on growing no matter what the weather is like.

AOC’s latest antic involves urging people to ignore any law that isn’t convenient for them. Victoria has the story:

After a Texas federal judge ruled on abortion pills, the Left collapsed onto their fainting couches and demanded free smelling salts. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was one of them, and Sandy was brooking no argument that perhaps the judge had a point. In fact, the New York twirly girl-turned-bartender-turned congresswoman told CNN what Democrats should do: “Ignore it.” AOC confidently nodded to Anderson Cooper and unblinkingly asserted her belief Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) assessment of the ruling. After the Texas judge issued his decision, Wyden tweeted that “there is no basis for this ruling in law, and I think that the Biden administration can and must ignore the judge and keep mifepristone on the market and this medication available for every woman in America.”

Of course she was derivative. There isn’t a person alive on the planet who will live long enough to witness AOC having an original thought. Squeaky has the intellectual agility of a recently swatted fly. Unfortunately, her tiny brain is, by some stroke of misfortune, paired with a mouth that’s capable of producing an extraordinary amount of words.

I mean, this woman can talk. On the floor of the House. On social media. On television. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that she murmurs soliloquies all night in her sleep.

All of those words are untethered from her brain though. Add that to the fact that AOC has an audience of blindly devoted fans and her potential to grow into an even bigger threat to the Republic is disturbing.

Everyone knows that AOC doesn’t plan on making the United States House of Representatives her last stop in American politics. She will almost certainly run for president in 2028. The Democrats would prefer that anyone else take first place in the rising star sweepstakes, but that doesn’t look like it will happen soon. The DNC won’t be getting up to any of their old tricks to stop her either — they’re terrified of her.

We’re all used to the mainstream media giving Democrats a pass when they lie or say something nonsensical. What sets AOC apart from her colleagues is the sheer volume of stupidity that issues forth from her permanently open maw. It would be tragic if the United States survived the Biden scourge only to be destroyed because AOC rose to power and got us in a war with, well, everyone because of her never-ending word barf.

A quarter of a century before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was born, Ronald Reagan said, “It’s not that our liberal friends are ignorant, it just that they know so much that isn’t so.” It seems as if AOC took that as a personal challenge and decided to be both ignorant and a woman who knows so much that isn’t so.

Because she’s a Democrat, she can continue to fail upward.

