Fauci Warns 'Another Pandemic' Could Come Just in Time for the 2024 Election

By Matt Margolis 10:24 AM on April 10, 2023
During a town hall discussion with Jim Acosta earlier this week, Anthony Fauci, who previously served as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director and as the chief medical advisor under the Biden administration, cautioned that another pandemic could happen soon. In fact, according to Fauci, “there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic,” and it could happen as early as next year.

“So if we really want to prevent the next pandemic, and there will be one, there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic,” Fauci said. “It may be next year or it may be in your […] grandchildren and your great-grandchildren’s lifetime.”

Gee, possibly next year, huh? Another election-year pandemic sounds like a lot of fun, doesn’t it? That would be super convenient for one particular political party, don’t you think?

But was that even the worst of it? Fauci was arguably not trying to insist that a pandemic would come next year, but merely making the point that one could come at any time. What was worse was how he defended the NIAID’s clandestine efforts to fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Related: Here’s The Evidence That Fauci Covered Up COVID Lab Leak Origins

“You don’t want to study bats in Fairfax County, Virginia, to find out what the animal-human interface is that might lead to a jumping of species,” Fauci explained. “So we had a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus, and we did that through a sub-grant from a larger grant to EcoHealth.”

Gain-of-function research had been banned in the United States in 2014, but that didn’t stop the NIH from funding such research before the ban was lifted by the Obama administration days before he left office.

“The larger grant was about $600,000 over a period of five years,” he continued. “So it was a modest amount. The purpose of it was to study the animal-human interface, to do surveillance and to determine if these bat viruses were even capable of” infecting humans.

Fauci previously denied approving grants for the controversial research through EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. and the Wuhan Institute of Virology during testimony before Congress. The punishment for lying to Congress can be up to five years in prison. Fauci clearly doesn’t seem all that concerned since he’s defending the funding instead of lying about it now.

Related: FAUCI LIED: NIH Admits Funding Gain-of-Function Research at Wuhan Lab

 

