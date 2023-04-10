AOC Calls for Anarchy and CNN Anchors Pretend to be Shocked

After a Texas federal judge ruled on abortion pills, the Left collapsed onto their fainting couches and demanded free smelling salts. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was one of them, and Sandy was brooking no argument that perhaps the judge had a point. In fact, the New York twirly girl-turned-bartender-turned congresswoman told CNN what Democrats should do: “Ignore it.”

AOC confidently nodded to Anderson Cooper and unblinkingly asserted her belief Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-Ore.) assessment of the ruling.

After the Texas judge issued his decision, Wyden tweeted that “there is no basis for this ruling in law, and I think that the Biden administration can and must ignore the judge and keep mifepristone on the market and this medication available for every woman in America.”

This devastating ruling has no basis in law and will ban the most common method of abortion in EVERY single state. President Biden can and must ignore this ruling and keep mifepristone on the market and accessible for every woman in America. https://t.co/g5fyYI4zkr — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 7, 2023

In her call for anarchy, AOC borrowed Wyden’s lines and regurgitated them for her fans on CNN.

She told Anderson Cooper that “the Biden Administration should ignore this ruling.” And she confidently asserted that judges are too far right and “rely on the legitimacy of their rulings and what they are currently doing is engaged in an unprecedented and dramatic erosion of the legitimacy of the courts.” Imagine judges believing that their court decisions are legitimate.

Then AOC appeared on Dana Bash’s CNN program, where she doubled down. Bash pretended to be shocked:

That’s a pretty stunning position! If you think about it, in the, in the abstract, about the notion of just ignoring a judge’s position. So my question is, when this case is resolved by the Supreme Court, should the administration follow that decision, if that decision ends up banning this abortion drug?

AOC claimed there was precedence for ignoring a decision, but she did say she would need to read the decision to determine if she agreed with the grounds for it. She explained that what “we need to examine is the, the grounds of that ruling. But I do not believe that the courts have the authority to, to, have the authority over the FDA that they just asserted. And I do believe that it creates a crisis.”

After the ruling on Friday, Biden issued a statement saying that “the Court, in this case, has substituted its judgment for FDA, the expert agency that approves drugs.”

But that’s not quite the whole story.

Amarillo, Texas-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk wrote in his decision that the FDA broke its own rules in 2000 when it bypassed its safety rules to rush the drug to market.

Kacsmaryk wrote that “the Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly. … But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns – in violation of its statutory duty – based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions.”

“Simply put,” Kacsmaryk wrote, the “FDA stonewalled judicial review — until now. Before Plaintiffs filed this case, FDA ignored their petitions for over sixteen years, even though the law requires an agency response within “180 days of receipt of the petition.” The District Court judge also triggered the Left by calling a baby an “unborn human” or “unborn child” to separate it from zygotes and fetuses.

Several pro-life groups brought the lawsuit and were represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). ADF attorney Erik Baptist said that “by illegally approving dangerous chemical abortion drugs, the FDA put women and girls in harm’s way, and it’s high time the agency is held accountable for its reckless actions.”

AOC said that the justices who rule in ways with which she disagree are begging to be ignored. “It is the justices themselves that, through the deeply partisan and unfounded nature of these rulings, that are undermining their own enforcement,” she said.

‘That Is a Stunning Position!’ CNN’s Dana Bash Confronts AOC on Telling Biden To ‘Ignore’ Abortion Pill Ruling https://t.co/xkXPwWEsF1 — d.stewart (@mrcoldfart) April 10, 2023

About five minutes later, a Washington State judge issued an injunction on Kacsmaryk’s ruling in his 17-state jurisdiction.

AOC didn’t instruct anyone to ignore that ruling.

The different decisions mean the issue will likely end up in the Supreme Court. And there will be more issues than just abortion. These clashing cases could test the deference that courts have given to bureaucrats to explain unclear laws since 1984. The current majority of textualist justices don’t think much of the so-called Chevron doctrine, which expands the administrative state and diminishes voters’ impact, and has been hewing decisions recently to rein it in.

Several states have banded together to fight the embattled drug. Washington’s governor bought 30,000 abortion pills in advance of the Texas ruling to ensure that the state’s babies could be aborted.

AOC set up the sides for what will be a pitched battle when she said, “I do not believe that the courts have the authority to, to, have the authority over the FDA that they just asserted.”

Let’s hope that by the time the case gets to SCOTUS, the justices don’t chicken out in the face of the Left.

