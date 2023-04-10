What's In a Name? Everything, According to the DOJ.

If you are active on social media, you already know that it takes very little to land in FB or even Twitter jail, despite Elon Musk claiming that he is still “draining” the proverbial swamp. For some, a social media time-out may be a badge of honor or perhaps an inconvenience. I realized some time ago that social media was nothing more than a way for societal overlords to slop the trough, or to put their feet down squarely on the throats of anyone who dared to express an independent thought. And we also know that “words are violence” if they happen to make a college student with far too many piercings feel “unsafe.” “Unsafe” of course, is a code word for “we had to burn the country down in order to save it.” And the FBI is on the lookout for the wrong words now. In point of fact, they are looking for incidents of “conservative slang” to triangulate the position of a person who has the audacity to have an opinion, and perhaps toss them in the marble gulag heretofore reserved for the transgressors on that soon-to-be national day of mourning, January 6th.

That was exhibited by Kamala Harris’ visit to Nashville to pay homage to people who behaved exactly the way the January 6 transgressors are accused of behaving, while overtly ignoring the families of the slain at the Christian school. And by AOC’s and others’ attack on Clarence Thomas, thereby displaying their willful and furthermore joyful ignorance of the law. And now, the FBI and by extension, the DOJ have come up with an entirely new list of “trigger words” which should prompt a call to your local field office, should you see them on social media or overhear them in daily conversation. If you see something, say something, citizen.

Using terms like “looksmaxxing”, “Chad”, and “Stacy” will get you on an @FBI list for "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism." pic.twitter.com/VoIegyoUby — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 3, 2023

Much like its failed attempt to smear traditional Catholics, the FBI has carefully crafted a list that will be used to identify dangerous “incels” dedicated to death, destruction, and chaos. And they have been very crafty about it. They were smart enough to add references to The Turner Diaries and anti-Semitic biases to a list of words and phrases that people on the right use with regularity — just enough to give their list some much-needed gravitas. We’re talking about phrases like “red-pilled.” From The Post Millennial:

“It’s Over,” per the FBI, conveys “the hopelessness of being an incel” or referring to a “heightcel” or “baldcel” to define people who are shorter in height or are bald.

I stand about 5’5″ and change. I am losing my hair. But I am also happily married and by no means an “incel.” I also have no interest in or desire to express my views by way of violence. But apparently, I and others like me are being profiled now.

Also, if you mention the names “Chad” or “Stacy,” you may find the G-Men giving you a second or third look. But there are plenty of men named Chad. Oddly enough, I’ve never met one, but they are out there. And there are women, and for that matter, many businesses with the name “Stacy” or “Stacey.” “Stacy” is a shortened version of the name Anastasia, which in Greek means “resurrection.” It is actually the name of a saint, who healed everyone she met without thought of being repaid.

“Based” made the list. Somebody better tell the people at the Daily Wire. I’ve seen their personalities use that word. “LARPing” is another trigger word.

Are there immature, maladjusted incels out there who spend way too much time in front of their screens and listening to ridiculous and dangerous propaganda? Of course. And the fact that life did not play out the way their porn sites told them it would is not the fault of the world; they need to grow up. But like Kamala Harris, the FBI pays no attention to the fact that such people in no way make up the majority of conservatives. They would rather ignore the truth to move the narrative forward. The powers that be have decided to cast as wide a net as possible to ensure that no one dares speak their mind.

To those on the right, you need no warning from me. To those in federal law enforcement, you may comfort yourself for an hour or so by saying that your actions are “for the greater good.” Or that you are “a cog in the machine.” You are “following orders” or “just pushing the buttons.” Those phrases have been muttered before by men who were all too eager to go with the tide and become monsters. And history does not remember those men fondly. But it’s your soul. Sell it if you wish. Just make sure you get a good price for it.