The Democrats Don't Want You to Read This Article About Their (Alleged) Ginormous Money Laundering Scam

Public records show some Democrat supporters appear to have been donating multiple small amounts of money — sometimes dozens of times per day — that add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

Naturally, the Department of Justice seems to be too busy to look into what is likely a colossal money-laundering scheme. While the DOJ spends its time chasing “terrorist” parents who attend school board meetings and mother-daughter “insurrection” teams, individual straw donors are — apparently unwittingly — being used to make thousands of donations every year worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more.

Here’s how it works:

A person makes a donation to a left-leaning politician or organization.

Bogus donors then continue to make donations — sometimes thousands of them — using the original donor’s identity.

Many of the exploited donors are elderly and/or unemployed and have no idea their names and addresses are being used in the bogus donation scam.

The top “donor” in Arizona supposedly made 18,672 contributions in only three years, which breaks down to just over 17 donations per day. Another person allegedly donated more money than the value of her home. Still another Tuscon woman claims she did not make the 18,000 donations made in her name, to the tune of $170,000, despite what the Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show.

A New Orleans man, whose occupation was listed as “not employed,” allegedly made 847 separate donations, for a total of $18,276.54.

FACT-O-RAMA! Janet Protasiewicz, a progressive candidate in the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election, hoovered bushels of the funny money being donated in other peoples’ names. She won.

Related: James O’Keefe Uncovers Possible Lucrative Money-Laundering Scheme for Dems

James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) and formerly of “Project Veritas” recently confronted some of the straw donors, many of whom appeared to have no idea their identities were being used to funnel millions of dollars to Democrat candidates.

Some were not very nice when they were approached.

NEW: Footage from Southern California shows a dynamic citizen journalist duo investigating suspicious excessive political contributions residents said they did not make. #FollowTheMoney pic.twitter.com/OGksbtt5Lt — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) April 7, 2023

One man declared that he wanted O’Keefe to hit Donald Trump over the head with a bat so he could “see a “f***ing scar on [Trump’s] head.” He added, “Now stop f***ing with me!”

A lot of the money went through the far-left donation organization ActBlue, whose website boasts of “raising” billions since 2004.

FOX-O-RAMA! Fox News reported half of ActBlue’s 2019 donations came from people who were unemployed — and untraceable.

Some of the money was sent to lefty groups such as Black Lives Matter.

The burning question is this: if these people aren’t making thousands of donations every year, which seems wildly improbable, then who is?

Is the money coming from overseas?

SCAM-O-RAMA! China donated barrels of cash — from “anonymous donors” — to build the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. The Center included offices for several members of the Biden family — offices in which classified documents were found.

Watch the video (below) of O’Keefe approaching alleged straw donors, and hear how you can join his citizen journalists and help expose what could be the largest political money-laundering scheme in U.S. history.