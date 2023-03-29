James O’Keefe Uncovers Possible Lucrative Money-Laundering Scheme for Dems

James O’Keefe has not allowed his forced exit from Project Veritas to stop him. His new journalism outfit, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), just released a video uncovering evidence of what O’Keefe calls a possible “money-laundering scheme” for the Democrats. Some individuals reportedly appear to have donated thousands of times over a relatively short period to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars to ActBlue and Biden for President, based on Federal Election Commission records.

BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns #FollowTheMoneypic.twitter.com/MiNS63G2rI — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) March 29, 2023

“FEC data shows that some senior citizens across the U.S. have been donating thousands of times per year,” O’Keefe began. “Some of these individuals’ names and addresses are attached to over $200,000 in contributions. We went and knocked on a few of their doors to corroborate the data that we received from a group of citizen journalists called Election Watch in Maryland.” The video then showed O’Keefe visiting someone who is listed as donating over $217,000, through 12,000 separate contributions. This money was earmarked for various entities through leftist platform ActBlue over three years’ time. Some of the donations were made with variations of the person’s name and address, O’Keefe stated.

The data he obtained was state and FEC data, O’Keefe said. “We’re wondering if these donors are victims of what appears to be a money-laundering scheme, or [if] these residents actually participated in the scheme. We’re making phone calls, we’re knocking on doors, these are things that you can do, we hope you do that.” There are “bizarre amounts of data” on homes and individuals making many thousands of dollars of donations, O’Keefe said, urging others to help him investigate.

The first person shown opening the door to O’Keefe, a Marylander listed as donating $32,000 in 3,000 different contributions, said he was unaware of the donations but advised O’Keefe as a solution to hit Donald Trump “with a bat.” The man added, “I want to see a scar on his f**king head. Now stop f**king with me,” and slammed the door.

Another donor, Cindy, according to O’Keefe, supposedly donated over $18,000 in 1,000+ donations to ActBlue in 2022, which would necessitate donating “three times a day, every day, for the whole year.” When asked if she’d donated over $18,000, Cindy responded with a quick laugh, “I doubt that. No, I don’t think so… I wish I could have donated $18,000 to Biden’s presidency.”

Meanwhile Carolyn Lenz, in Tucson, Ariz., told OMG that she “absolutely [did] not” donate over 18,000 times for $170,000+ to ActBlue. She looked at the data showing “she” donated multiple times a day, often in $5 to $15 increments, and insisted that the donations were not hers. “They must be” fraudulent, Lenz said.

Finally, there was a man who lives on the outskirts of D.C. listed as donating over 31,000 times to ActBlue. This elderly man said he didn’t think he had donated to ActBlue. “No, that’s not us,” he said, though he admitted his wife might have donated to ActBlue, but “nowhere near” the amount of $230,000. When his wife was questioned, she estimated she donated less than $1,000 yearly, a far cry from the FEC total of $230,000. O’Keefe told the couple, “It appears that someone else may be committing a crime using your address.” The concerned man asked O’Keefe if he could track down “at least some of these individuals,” and O’Keefe responded in his usual cocky style, “That’s what I do, sir.”

A lawsuit has been filed with the U.S. District Court of Maryland related to the evidence, O’Keefe said, but the problem is by no means limited to Maryland, as the above video shows. So what is really going on here? Did O’Keefe just uncover a Democrat money-laundering scheme? Let’s hope more evidence comes out soon.