ADL: Criticizing George Soros Is 'Anti-Semitic'

The Anti-Defamation League – one of the premier censorship agencies of the corporate state — has unironically adopted the Hamas human shield tactic of hiding behind Holocaust victims to deflect incoming flak for George Soros, globalist puppeteer extraordinaire.

Via ADL:

Hungarian Jewish billionaire, philanthropist and Holocaust survivor George Soros is widely recognized for funding progressive political and social causes, usually through grants made by his Open Society Foundations. As a result, Soros has become a lightning rod for conservative and right-wing groups who object to his funding of liberal causes.

In far-right circles worldwide, Soros’ philanthropy often is recast as fodder for outsized conspiracy theories, including claims that he masterminds specific global plots or manipulates particular events to further his goals. Many of those conspiracy theories employ longstanding antisemitic myths, particularly the notion that rich and powerful Jews work behind the scenes, plotting to control countries and manipulate global events.

If you are aware that BLM is a Soros funded issue but not aware that Antisemitism is also a Soros funded issue…you're probably just woke..now wake up ffs The Antisemitism Lurking Behind George Soros Conspiracy Theorieshttps://t.co/lUFFm99Glb — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) April 9, 2023

Get it, bigot? Criticizing a foreign billionaire money changer (Soros literally built his fortune trading currencies and wrecking multiple national economies in the process) who uses his ill-gotten fortune to meddle in American politics isn’t about a sincere desire for national sovereignty and local, true political representation.

It’s simply your anti-Semitism showing! So shut your mouth and bow to your multinational overlord unless you want your CBDC spigot shut off! Your children like to eat food, don’t they? Maybe you’ll think about that the next time you stick your neck out to criticize our beloved George Soros.

What these social engineers fail to comprehend – or maybe they do comprehend and have ulterior motives besides actually combatting anti-Semitism as a social force (a topic for another day) – is that these kinds of initiatives, in the long run, only serve to fuel anti-Semitism. Yes, in the immediate term, they might get one or two “domestic terrorists” (or whatever smear they’re using today) banned from social media. But, over time, it will only breed resentment.

Unencumbered free speech is the only way to sort society out, especially in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious one such as the United States. Anything short of that is playing with sectarian fire.

At any rate, Soros is a total hypocrite on this front. Here he is reliving his glory days as a literal Nazi collaborator during which he actively facilitated the confiscation of Jewish property.

“That’s when my character was made,” Soros says, regarding his time as a Nazi collaborator, adding that he has no feeling of guilt about his crimes.