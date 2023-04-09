RFK Jr. Warns of Serious CBDC Threat to Liberty

The (mostly) Democrat-run corporate state has an RFK Jr. problem on its hands, given the recent announcement of his 2024 presidential bid, presumably to challenge the incumbent Biden, although the latter has not announced his candidacy yet.

There are many reasons the Democrat Party worries about the rhetorical damage RFK Jr. could heap on the eminently corrupt, target-rich Democrat Party.

Now they have a new one: the candidate has spoken out in favor of financial freedom and against CBDC tyranny — one of the most underserved, neglected issues of the day by mainstream politicians. CNN, along with every other establishment mouthpiece, is none too pleased.

Taking to Twitter, RFK Jr. succinctly laid out the reasons for his principled opposition to central bank digital currencies:

The Fed just announced it will introduce its “FedNow” Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in July. CBDCs grease the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny. While cash transactions are anonymous, a #CBDC will allow the government to surveil all our private financial affairs. The central bank will have the power to enforce dollar limits on our transactions restricting where you can send money, where you can spend it, and when money expires.

He goes on to warn of the obvious social control implications that this newfound government power to turn off the financial spigot on a whim will confer to the bureaucracy — of the hellish CCP social credit score variety.

“Watch as governments, which never let a good crisis go to waste, use Covid-19 and the banking crisis to usher in a new wave of CBDCs as a safe haven from germ-laden paper currencies or as protection against bank runs,” the son of the legendary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. concluded.

The Fed just announced it will introduce its “FedNow” Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in July. CBDCs grease the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny. While cash transactions are anonymous, a #CBDC will allow the government to surveil all our private… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 5, 2023

Suffice it to say that this kind of criticism of the Federal Reserve and the illegitimate banking system more broadly is not well-received in the halls of power.

I’m tickled pink that this man of enormous integrity has thrown his hat into the ring. No other candidate, including Trump, has shown his willingness to face these demons head-on. Trump had four years to do something, anything, about the Federal Reserve and he didn’t. The former president also, infamously so, not only didn’t challenge the controversial COVID-19 vaccines but he actively promulgated them through Operation Warp Speed and then bragged about it as recently as last year.

The question remains: does RFK Jr. fully appreciate the reach and strength of the forces he is up against and, if so, does he have the moral fortitude to withstand the onslaught of hate and condemnation — and possibly worse — that is headed his way if he keeps this up?

I hope, for the sake of human freedom, he does.