Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #68: Will Trump Trump the Democrats' Trump Card?

By Stephen Kruiser 12:43 AM on April 11, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #68: Will Trump Trump the Democrats' Trump Card?

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

This was recorded last week and has been up on the Podcast page since Thursday. I got caught up in all the Easter stuff and forgot to do a promo post, however.

Kevin and I explore all that we think might happen because of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s bloodlust when it comes to Donald Trump.

via GIPHY

We discuss what we think will happen and what we would like to happen, which obviously aren’t always the same things.

One thing is certain: this is going to be a presidential election unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. That’s got the potential to go either way. Let’s hope it’s not the lousy way.

We’re playing with ideas for Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony merchandise. We have to get the merch game going before we take this show on the road.

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice