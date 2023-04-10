'Transgender' Mutilation Clinic Reportedly Posts Photos of Underage Mastectomy Patients Online

We have a real moral crisis in the West. Because this “trans kids must be protected” narrative has totally saturated pop culture, we often don’t even pause to consider the atrocity that is “affirmative surgery.”

Even when we do condemn it, it’s usually only in abstract terms. It helps, accordingly, to see visual representations of the real-world, flesh-and-blood consequences of this ideology.

Every transgender ideologue should be forced to reckon with the bloody mess they have made of the youth who are supposed to be protected and nurtured in a functional society, not diced up like a tomato.

Via Reduxx:

Girls as young as 14 have had elective double mastectomies at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina, prompting outrage from members of the public. On April 8, screenshots began circulating on Twitter showing “before and after” photos of young girls who had undergone “top surgery” — a voluntary removal of both breasts as part of “gender affirming” transgender care, sometimes also including the removal of the nipple. The screenshots, which were captured by Twitter user @SherriBissel and posted by Blaze TV host Sara Gonzales, had patient ages as young as 14 listed. The youth appear to have been patients of The Cosmetic Concierge, a plastic surgery clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A plastic surgery clinic in North Carolina has scrubbed their website after publishing photos indicating they had operated on "transgender" girls as young as 14. The girls had double mastectomies, commonly referred to as "top surgery."https://t.co/Blo1cMqO22 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 9, 2023

Dr. Hope Sherie, the reported proprietor of North Carolina clinic The Cosmetic Concierge, is a sponsor of the “nonprofit” Point of Pride which “provides financial aid and direct support to trans folks in need of health and wellness care.”

In other words, Point of Pride crowdfunds to funnel confused children into the arms of predatory clinicians like Dr. Sherie, who will then go to work on them with a surgical armory to turn them into whatever they want, for cash.

If and when the institutions that perform this new-age barbarism are prosecuted and/or sued civilly for what should be criminal double-mastectomies on perfectly physically healthy girls who need counseling instead of a scalpel, the proud display of their handiwork for the world to see should be taken as evidence of their criminal mindset.

Most criminals with far less blood on their hands (literally), like weed dealers in red states, have the decency to do their dirty work in the dark and, if caught, to try to lie or minimize any damage they have caused. These people not only have no remorse, they publicly display the fruit of their labor — cut-up children with lifelong surgical scars — as if it’s meant to be celebrated.

Imagine the state of society.